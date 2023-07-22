https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/zelensky-fires-uk-ambassador-fbi-dirty-tricks-trump-trial-date-1112051847.html

Zelensky Fires UK Ambassador, FBI Dirty Tricks, Trump Trial Date

Zelensky Fires UK Ambassador, FBI Dirty Tricks, Trump Trial Date

Airline standards drop so low as to put passengers in danger, and AI industry players make voluntary safety pledges.

2023-07-22T04:01+0000

2023-07-22T04:01+0000

2023-07-22T09:13+0000

political misfits

radio

afghanistan

isis

donald trump

classified documents

hunter biden

fbi

ukraine

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112051690_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebc6f2cb67de1311d6ee8aa78849d742.png

Zelensky Fires UK Ambassador, FBI Dirty Tricks, Trump Trial Date Airline standards drop so low as to put passengers in danger, and AI industry players make voluntary safety pledges.

Cohost of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss revelations that the current leader of ISIS-K* Shahab al-Muhajir worked on Bagram Air Base and for drug lord and CIA informant Abdul Rashid Dostum, how al-Mujahir had access to one of the most secured US air bases in the world, and a January 6 rioter suing CNN for $37 million.Veteran FBI Special Agent and whistleblower Jane Turner discusses the ongoing investigation by special counsel Jack Smith into former President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, the testimony given by IRS whistleblowers in the Hunter Biden investigation, assertions that the FBI threatens to plant child pornography on targets’ computers, updates on Julian Assange's case, assertions that the FBI attempted to plant child pornography on suspects.Author and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses the date of Donald Trump’s trial in his classified documents case and how it will overlap with the 2024 primary season, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sacking Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, why US remains so eager to target Syria, accusations that the Pentagon lied about civilian casualties in Syria, tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the rise of the right in Spain as the country heads into elections this weekend, and the role of anti-Western and anti-neoliberal sentiment in Europe’s rightward swing.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a primate with a screen addiction, a hair-harassing hawk in Texas, and a child charged with carjacking.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.* Terrorist organization banned in Russia

afghanistan

ukraine

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, january 6, hunter biden investigation, julian assange's case, spanish elections