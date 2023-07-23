International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/elon-musk-says-twitter-will-ditch-bird-logo-1112085949.html
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Ditch Bird Logo
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Ditch Bird Logo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Sunday that the social media platform will change its logo, bidding goodbye to "all the birds." 23.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-23T07:11+0000
2023-07-23T07:13+0000
beyond politics
elon musk
twitter
logo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104420677_374:0:4015:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af50aa5490f6dd7327adbc07d0f49162.jpg
"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk tweeted, adding in a separate post that "if a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow." The billionaire entrepreneur later wrote that he wants the new logo "to embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique." In late October 2022, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Twitter Corporation ceased to exist as a separate company as a result of its merger with X Corp. founded by Musk in 2006. In early June, Musk hinted he was considering rebranding Twitter in order to unleash the full potential of the platform.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104420677_829:0:3560:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_28091f68f0905b003082a0a67d3b9374.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter to change logo, musk says twitter will ditch bird logo, musk announces twitter logo change
twitter to change logo, musk says twitter will ditch bird logo, musk announces twitter logo change

Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Ditch Bird Logo

07:11 GMT 23.07.2023 (Updated: 07:13 GMT 23.07.2023)
© FREDERIC J. BROWNTesla CEO Elon Musk on March 14, 2019, Hawthorne, California and the Twitter logo outside their headquarters in San Francisco, California, on October 28, 2022.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on March 14, 2019, Hawthorne, California and the Twitter logo outside their headquarters in San Francisco, California, on October 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2023
© FREDERIC J. BROWN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Sunday that the social media platform will change its logo, bidding goodbye to "all the birds."
"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk tweeted, adding in a separate post that "if a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow."
The billionaire entrepreneur later wrote that he wants the new logo "to embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique."
In late October 2022, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Twitter Corporation ceased to exist as a separate company as a result of its merger with X Corp. founded by Musk in 2006.
In early June, Musk hinted he was considering rebranding Twitter in order to unleash the full potential of the platform.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала