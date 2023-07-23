https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/floods-in-pakistan-leave-four-dead---reports-1112084014.html

Floods in Pakistan Leave Four Dead - Reports

The PDMA in the state of Punjab said that three women and a child died in four separate Pakistani cities as a result of flooding. Heavy rains started in northern India on July 8 and have since caused flooding in the country.

The PDMA in the state of Punjab said that three women and a child died in the cities of Lahore, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Faisalabad as a result of flooding. Heavy rains started in northern India on July 8 and have since caused flooding in central Pakistan. According to NDTV, over 40 people have died in northern India amid heavy rains and landslides.

