Floods in Pakistan Leave Four Dead - Reports

The PDMA in the state of Punjab said that three women and a child died in four separate Pakistani cities as a result of flooding. Heavy rains started in northern India on July 8 and have since caused flooding in the country.
The PDMA in the state of Punjab said that three women and a child died in the cities of Lahore, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Faisalabad as a result of flooding. Heavy rains started in northern India on July 8 and have since caused flooding in central Pakistan. According to NDTV, over 40 people have died in northern India amid heavy rains and landslides.
