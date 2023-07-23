https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/floods-in-pakistan-leave-four-dead---reports-1112084014.html
The PDMA in the state of Punjab said that three women and a child died in four separate Pakistani cities as a result of flooding. Heavy rains started in northern India on July 8 and have since caused flooding in the country.
The PDMA in the state of Punjab said that three women and a child died in the cities of Lahore, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Faisalabad as a result of flooding. Heavy rains started in northern India on July 8 and have since caused flooding in central Pakistan. According to NDTV, over 40 people have died in northern India amid heavy rains and landslides.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four people, including one child, have died in Pakistan as a result of floods caused by heavy rains in neighboring India, the Dawn newspaper reports citing the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).
The PDMA in the state of Punjab said that three women and a child died in the cities of Lahore, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Faisalabad as a result of flooding.
Heavy rains started in northern India on July 8 and have since caused flooding in central Pakistan.
According to NDTV, over 40 people have died in northern India amid heavy rains and landslides.