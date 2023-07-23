https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/german-opposition-sounds-alarm-as-armys-security-check-backlog-hits-70k-troops-1112086130.html

German Opposition Sounds Alarm as Army’s Security Check Backlog Hits 70K Troops

Despite being one of the top three military spenders in NATO and the delivery of over €7.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Germany has faced a string of bad news about the state of its armed forces. Last week, the Bundeswehr’s top commander admitted that the army would not have the resources to raise a single combat-ready division until 2025.

Germany’s Military Counterintelligence Service (German acronym MAD) is reportedly so overwhelmed with work that it has amassed a nearly 69,700-file background check backlog affecting both military and civilian personnel working for the Bundeswehr.“It's a scandal! The security of the country is being dealt with sloppily here, apparently because MAD’s workload is too big,” Gadechens, a former career soldier and budget committee intelligence subcommittee member, added. “I expect [Defense Minister Boris] Pistorius to explain to parliament immediately after the summer break how he intends to close these security gaps as quickly as possible.”The Bundeswehr’s ranks currently include about 172,000 soldiers and 81,000 civilian staff, for a total of 253,000 troops and personnel. With 69,687 files left unchecked as of May 31, 2023, that means over a quarter of all troops and staff have outstanding security clearance checks pending.The German military has a three-tier security clearance system, including Ü1 (Confidential) – in which the MAD asks federal police and the public prosecutor’s office for a criminal background check, Ü2, (Secret Clearance) –in which the person’s partner is subjected to a similar check, and Ü3, (Top Secret), which requires comprehensive vetting, including MAD interviews with people who know the soldier or employee.The MAD’s backlog has reportedly already impacted the Bundeswehr’s capabilities, with Ü3 clearances reportedly taking up to 80+ weeks, and applicants for positions requiring security clearances dropping out due to the holdup.Germany spent the equivalent of over $54.5 billion on defense in 2023, and is planning a hike of up to $10.9 billion (to €60 billion total) in 2024, notwithstanding economic problems stemming from the loss of access to cheap and dependable Russian energy, which plunged the country into a recession earlier this year.Last week, Bundeswehr chief Alfons Mais said the country was incapable of scraping together even a single combat-ready division until 2025, and hinted that Berlin’s ammunition deliveries to Ukraine had taken their toll.Last fall, German media reported that the Bundeswehr had enough ammo for just 24-48 hours of fighting in the event of a major military emergency, and that stocking up would cost some €20 billion ($22.27 billion).

