Putin, Lukashenko Meet to Discuss Ukraine's Counteroffensive, NATO Encroachment
Putin, Lukashenko Meet to Discuss Ukraine's Counteroffensive, NATO Encroachment
The Belarusian president arrived in the northern Russian city of St. Petersburg on Saturday evening on a working visit. President Putin has indicated that the...
Presidents Putin and Lukashenko have met in St. Petersburg for the first round of talks, discussing the stalled Ukrainian counteroffensive, the transfer of Polish troops to the border of the Russian-Belarusian Union State, other matters concerning security and international affairs, economic cooperation and the means to combat Western sanctions pressure.Russia and Belarus are close allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and economic partners in the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Putin and Lukashenko meeting in St. Petersburg
Putin and Lukashenko meeting in St. Petersburg
09:26 GMT 23.07.2023
Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko meet in St. Petersburg for talks, July 23, 2023.
The Belarusian president arrived in the northern Russian city of St. Petersburg on Saturday evening on a working visit. President Putin has indicated that the talks would be held over two days Sunday and Monday.
Presidents Putin and Lukashenko have met in St. Petersburg for the first round of talks, discussing the stalled Ukrainian counteroffensive, the transfer of Polish troops to the border of the Russian-Belarusian Union State, other matters concerning security and international affairs, economic cooperation and the means to combat Western sanctions pressure.
Russia and Belarus are close allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and economic partners in the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
