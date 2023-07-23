https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/russia-strikes-ukraines-facilities-producing-drone-boats-near-odessa-1112086836.html

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Facilities Producing Drone Boats Near Odessa

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Facilities Producing Drone Boats Near Odessa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces launched an overnight missile strike on facilities that manufactured and prepared drone boats near the Ukrainian... 23.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-23T08:25+0000

2023-07-23T08:25+0000

2023-07-23T09:04+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

odessa

ukraine

russia

strikes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105879/12/1058791271_0:39:3000:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_97abae7ac1f81d3643238999cb31094c.jpg

"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range high-precision sea- and air-launched weapons on facilities where terrorist acts against the Russian Federation were being prepared using uncrewed boats, as well as on places where they were being manufactured in the vicinity of the city of Odessa. Foreign mercenaries were present at the affected facilities," the ministry said. All targets chosen for the strike were destroyed, the ministry added.Ukraine attempted to advance over the past day in the directions of Donetsk, Krasny Liman and Zaporozhye, the ministry said.The Russian forces repulsed 14 Ukrainian offensive attempts in the direction of Donetsk, with Ukrainian losses totaling 370 troops, six armored combat vehicles and other weaponry. A total of six Ukrainian offensive attempts were repulsed in the direction of Krasny Liman, with Ukraine losing over 130 troops and 18 units of equipment. In the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Ukraine attempted to advance three times in the past day, losing over 160 people, seven Leopard tanks and 15 armored vehicles, including 10 Bradleys, the ministry added.Ukraine also lost around 90 people in the Kupyansk and Kherson directions.A total of 28 Ukrainian drones were shot down in the DPR, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Kharkov region and the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.The Russian Defense Ministry also added that information which is being spread by Ukrainian and western media about the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa allegedly damaged by a Russian strike is not true. '"All the targets for a Russian strike near Odessa were located at a safe distance from the Transfiguration Cathedral premises. The cathedral was likely damaged by the fall of a Ukrainian surface-to-air missile", the ministry said.

odessa

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian strikes on odessa, russia strikes odessa, russian defense ministry on strikes in odessa, russia destroys ukraine's facilities producing drone boats in odesa