Russia to Continue to Supply Grain, Food, Fertilizers to Africa - Putin

Putin has assured Russia that they will continue to supply grain and fertilizers to Africa despite sanctions.

"I want to give assurances that our country is capable of replacing the Ukrainian grain both on a commercial and free-of-charge basis, especially as we expect another record harvest this year," Putin wrote in an article titled "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future" published by the Kremlin on Monday. The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the Russia-Africa summit from July 27-28. Putin emphasized that Russia is ready to build mutually beneficial relations with the African Union, including within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled.

