Russia to Demand That UNESCO Condemn Killing of Sputnik War Correspondent

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Permanent Delegation to UNESCO will demand that the organization's secretariat condemn the killing of Sputnik war correspondent... 23.07.2023, Sputnik International

"We intend to demand that the leadership of the UNESCO secretariat condemn the murder of Russian war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev. This issue is within the mandate of the organization. We will also draw the attention of member countries to this latest heinous crime of the Kiev regime," Alyautdinov told Sputnik. UNESCO has not yet expressed its position on the killings of other Russian journalists, the envoy said. "Unfortunately, we observe double standards in the activities of the UNESCO secretariat, in particular, the lack of reaction to the assassinations of [Russian journalist] Daria Dugina and [military blogger] Vladlen Tatarsky. We drew attention to these terrorist attacks, spoke about it on all possible platforms at UNESCO, sent letters to the director-general, but there has been no reaction," he said. Both UNESCO and Western nations show no reaction to the deaths of Russian journalists, the diplomat said. Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by a cluster submunition explosion in the conflict zone in Donbass on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Several other Russian journalists, including Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalist Roman Polshakov, received wounds of varying degrees of severity. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that those responsible for the death of Zhuravlev, including the suppliers of cluster munitions to Kiev, will be punished.

