Russian Investigative Committee Opens Case After Death of RIA Novosti War Correspondent

The investigative committee has opened a criminal case on the shelling of the Zaporozhye region by the Ukrainian troops, which killed one journalist and injured several others.
The Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday that it had opened a criminal case on the shelling of the Zaporozhye region by the Ukrainian troops, which killed RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured several other journalists, including photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalist Roman Polshakov.The investigators will establish the incident's circumstances and those involved in the attack on the Russian mass media employees, the committee added.
© Sputnik
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - "The Russian Investigative Committee has opened the criminal case on the shelling of a group of Russian journalists in the Zaporozhye region," the committee told Sputnik.
The Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday that it had opened a criminal case on the shelling of the Zaporozhye region by the Ukrainian troops, which killed RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured several other journalists, including photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalist Roman Polshakov.
The investigators will establish the incident's circumstances and those involved in the attack on the Russian mass media employees, the committee added.
