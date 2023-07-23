International
SpaceX Postpones Falcon 9 Launch With Starlink Satellites Due to Poor Weather
SpaceX Postpones Falcon 9 Launch With Starlink Satellites Due to Poor Weather
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX has once again postponed the launch of the Falcon 9 carrier rocket, carrying a batch of Starlink mini-satellites, due to poor... 23.07.2023, Sputnik International
"Due to unfavorable weather, we are standing down from today's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink," SpaceX said on Twitter. On Wednesday, the launch was called off at the five seconds mark over unspecified problems.The next launch opportunity is at 23:09 GMT on Sunday, the Spaceflight Now outlet says. Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide a broadband internet access across the planet. SpaceX, owned by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has been managing the project since 2018. As of now, there are 4,200 Starlink satellites in Earth orbit.
SpaceX Postpones Falcon 9 Launch With Starlink Satellites Due to Poor Weather

07:01 GMT 23.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX has once again postponed the launch of the Falcon 9 carrier rocket, carrying a batch of Starlink mini-satellites, due to poor weather, the company said on Sunday.
"Due to unfavorable weather, we are standing down from today's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink," SpaceX said on Twitter.
On Wednesday, the launch was called off at the five seconds mark over unspecified problems.
The next launch opportunity is at 23:09 GMT on Sunday, the Spaceflight Now outlet says.
Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide a broadband internet access across the planet. SpaceX, owned by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has been managing the project since 2018. As of now, there are 4,200 Starlink satellites in Earth orbit.
