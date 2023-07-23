https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/spacex-postpones-falcon-9-launch-with-starlink-satellites-due-to-poor-weather-1112085502.html

SpaceX Postpones Falcon 9 Launch With Starlink Satellites Due to Poor Weather

"Due to unfavorable weather, we are standing down from today's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink," SpaceX said on Twitter. On Wednesday, the launch was called off at the five seconds mark over unspecified problems.The next launch opportunity is at 23:09 GMT on Sunday, the Spaceflight Now outlet says. Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide a broadband internet access across the planet. SpaceX, owned by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has been managing the project since 2018. As of now, there are 4,200 Starlink satellites in Earth orbit.

