https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/ten-people-killed-in-bus-accident-in-northeastern-colombia---video-1112083590.html
Ten People Killed in Bus Accident in Northeastern Colombia - Video
At least 10 people are dead and several others are injured after a bus in northeastern Colombia rolled off the ledge of a highway it was traveling on.
"In the Limites sector, on the national highway of the municipality of Playon, an accident occurred involving a bus of the Brasilia company, which left 10 people dead," the agency said on Twitter on Saturday. The 30 people injured in the accident have been taken to local hospitals. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Caracol radio reported on Saturday that the bus was carrying South American migrants who were heading to the north of the country to later attempt to reach the United States.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - At least 10 people died and about 30 were injured in a bus accident in the municipality of Playon in the northeastern Colombian department of Santander, the regional disaster risk management agency said.
"In the Limites sector, on the national highway of the municipality of Playon, an accident occurred involving a bus of the Brasilia company, which left 10 people dead," the agency said on Twitter on Saturday.
The 30 people injured in the accident have been taken to local hospitals.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Caracol radio reported on Saturday that the bus was carrying South American migrants who were heading to the north of the country to later attempt to reach the United States.