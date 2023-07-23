https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/ten-people-killed-in-bus-accident-in-northeastern-colombia---video-1112083590.html

Ten People Killed in Bus Accident in Northeastern Colombia - Video

Ten People Killed in Bus Accident in Northeastern Colombia - Video

At least 10 people are dead and several others are injured after a bus in northeastern Colombia rolled off the ledge of a highway it was traveling on.

2023-07-23T02:05+0000

2023-07-23T02:05+0000

2023-07-23T02:05+0000

americas

colombia

bus accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112083433_0:164:672:542_1920x0_80_0_0_e88235e36ceb59c2583bce7db3e72d67.png

"In the Limites sector, on the national highway of the municipality of Playon, an accident occurred involving a bus of the Brasilia company, which left 10 people dead," the agency said on Twitter on Saturday. The 30 people injured in the accident have been taken to local hospitals. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Caracol radio reported on Saturday that the bus was carrying South American migrants who were heading to the north of the country to later attempt to reach the United States.

americas

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

northeastern colombia, bus accident, brasilia bus company