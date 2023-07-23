International
Ten People Killed in Bus Accident in Northeastern Colombia - Video
At least 10 people are dead and several others are injured after a bus in northeastern Colombia rolled off the ledge of a highway it was traveling on.
02:05 GMT 23.07.2023
© Twitter/@CaracolBgaBus accident in northeastern Colombia
© Twitter/@CaracolBga
