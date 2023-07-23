https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/ukrainian-troops-deploy-foreign-made-cluster-bombs-in-lprs-village---source-1112098760.html
Ukrainian Troops Deploy Foreign-Made Cluster Bombs in LPR's Village - Source
Ukrainian Troops Deploy Foreign-Made Cluster Bombs in LPR's Village - Source
Ukrainian troops deployed foreign-made cluster bombs on a village near the LPR.
2023-07-23T21:09+0000
2023-07-23T21:09+0000
2023-07-23T21:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
cluster bombs
cluster munitions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111529968_0:936:2048:2088_1920x0_80_0_0_bd4bed21860f8398e96631a7bed1246c.jpg
"They started to deploy cluster munitions and used them in the LPR's Zolotarivka village. The data on possible victims is being established," the source said. The source added that the debris showed the foreign origin of the cluster munitions supplied to Kiev.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111529968_0:744:2048:2280_1920x0_80_0_0_91dd1bfb9f21aff8091c3b839d7feec8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia, cluster bombs
ukraine, russia, cluster bombs
Ukrainian Troops Deploy Foreign-Made Cluster Bombs in LPR's Village - Source
LUGANSK, July 23 (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian troops have deployed foreign-made cluster bombs in a strike on Zolotarivka village near the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), a source from the LPR's security forces told Sputnik on Sunday.
"They started to deploy cluster munitions and used them in the LPR's Zolotarivka village. The data on possible victims is being established," the source said.
The source added that the debris showed the foreign origin of the cluster munitions supplied to Kiev.