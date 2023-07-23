International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Troops Deploy Foreign-Made Cluster Bombs in LPR's Village - Source
Ukrainian Troops Deploy Foreign-Made Cluster Bombs in LPR's Village - Source
Ukrainian troops deployed foreign-made cluster bombs on a village near the LPR.
"They started to deploy cluster munitions and used them in the LPR's Zolotarivka village. The data on possible victims is being established," the source said. The source added that the debris showed the foreign origin of the cluster munitions supplied to Kiev.
21:09 GMT 23.07.2023
© Sputnik / MikitenkoUS cluster bombs
© Sputnik / Mikitenko
LUGANSK, July 23 (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian troops have deployed foreign-made cluster bombs in a strike on Zolotarivka village near the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), a source from the LPR's security forces told Sputnik on Sunday.
"They started to deploy cluster munitions and used them in the LPR's Zolotarivka village. The data on possible victims is being established," the source said.
The source added that the debris showed the foreign origin of the cluster munitions supplied to Kiev.
