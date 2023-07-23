https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/ukrainian-troops-deploy-foreign-made-cluster-bombs-in-lprs-village---source-1112098760.html

Ukrainian Troops Deploy Foreign-Made Cluster Bombs in LPR's Village - Source

Ukrainian troops deployed foreign-made cluster bombs on a village near the LPR.

"They started to deploy cluster munitions and used them in the LPR's Zolotarivka village. The data on possible victims is being established," the source said. The source added that the debris showed the foreign origin of the cluster munitions supplied to Kiev.

