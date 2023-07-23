'Will Be Dead and Gone': Biden Had Not Expected to Live Until 2020 - Report

International
Speaking to law students at the Detroit College of Law in 1991, Biden, who was at the time a US Senator from Delaware, said that if Justice David "Souter lives, God willing, as long as the average age of the court now, he’ll be making landmark decisions in the year 2020. I’ll be dead and gone in all probability." Biden was 49 when he made the speech at the Detroit College of Law. Souter retired in 2009. In November, Biden will turn 81. If the current US president is re-elected in 2024, he will be 86 by the end of his second term.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus disease vaccines and booster shots at the White House in Washington, the United States.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus disease vaccines and booster shots at the White House in Washington, the United States.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden had said in the past that he would not live until 2020, according to an archive footage released by a US media outlet.
Speaking to law students at the Detroit College of Law in 1991, Biden, who was at the time a US Senator from Delaware, said that if Justice David "Souter lives, God willing, as long as the average age of the court now, he’ll be making landmark decisions in the year 2020. I’ll be dead and gone in all probability."
Biden was 49 when he made the speech at the Detroit College of Law. Souter retired in 2009.
In November, Biden will turn 81. If the current US president is re-elected in 2024, he will be 86 by the end of his second term.
