https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/will-be-dead-and-gone-biden-had-not-expected-to-live-until-2020---report-1112084132.html
'Will Be Dead and Gone': Biden Had Not Expected to Live Until 2020 - Report
'Will Be Dead and Gone': Biden Had Not Expected to Live Until 2020 - Report
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden had said in the past that he would not live until 2020, according to an archive footage released by a US media... 23.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-23T04:37+0000
2023-07-23T04:37+0000
2023-07-23T04:56+0000
americas
joe biden
footage
age
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111357731_0:0:2808:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_c77c627c1c633ed078ff6382ac3201fb.jpg
Speaking to law students at the Detroit College of Law in 1991, Biden, who was at the time a US Senator from Delaware, said that if Justice David "Souter lives, God willing, as long as the average age of the court now, he’ll be making landmark decisions in the year 2020. I’ll be dead and gone in all probability." Biden was 49 when he made the speech at the Detroit College of Law. Souter retired in 2009. In November, Biden will turn 81. If the current US president is re-elected in 2024, he will be 86 by the end of his second term.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111357731_77:0:2808:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4a75cde0e483bf550bd01cd4da9f74f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
biden archive video, biden speaks about himself in 2020, biden said he would be dead by 2020, biden dead by 2020, biden's detroit college speech
biden archive video, biden speaks about himself in 2020, biden said he would be dead by 2020, biden dead by 2020, biden's detroit college speech
'Will Be Dead and Gone': Biden Had Not Expected to Live Until 2020 - Report
04:37 GMT 23.07.2023 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 23.07.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden had said in the past that he would not live until 2020, according to an archive footage released by a US media outlet.
Speaking to law students at the Detroit College of Law in 1991, Biden, who was at the time a US Senator from Delaware, said that if Justice David "Souter lives, God willing, as long as the average age of the court now, he’ll be making landmark decisions in the year 2020. I’ll be dead and gone in all probability."
Biden was 49 when he made the speech at the Detroit College of Law. Souter retired in 2009.
In November, Biden will turn 81. If the current US president is re-elected in 2024, he will be 86 by the end of his second term.