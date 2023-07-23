https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/will-be-dead-and-gone-biden-had-not-expected-to-live-until-2020---report-1112084132.html

'Will Be Dead and Gone': Biden Had Not Expected to Live Until 2020 - Report

'Will Be Dead and Gone': Biden Had Not Expected to Live Until 2020 - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden had said in the past that he would not live until 2020, according to an archive footage released by a US media... 23.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-23T04:37+0000

2023-07-23T04:37+0000

2023-07-23T04:56+0000

americas

joe biden

footage

age

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111357731_0:0:2808:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_c77c627c1c633ed078ff6382ac3201fb.jpg

Speaking to law students at the Detroit College of Law in 1991, Biden, who was at the time a US Senator from Delaware, said that if Justice David "Souter lives, God willing, as long as the average age of the court now, he’ll be making landmark decisions in the year 2020. I’ll be dead and gone in all probability." Biden was 49 when he made the speech at the Detroit College of Law. Souter retired in 2009. In November, Biden will turn 81. If the current US president is re-elected in 2024, he will be 86 by the end of his second term.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden archive video, biden speaks about himself in 2020, biden said he would be dead by 2020, biden dead by 2020, biden's detroit college speech