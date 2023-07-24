https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/atacamas-altiplano-sets-incredible-solar-irradiance-world-record-1112107967.html

Atacama's Altiplano Sets 'Incredible' Solar Irradiance World Record

Chile's Atacama Desert boasts the planet's hottest spot, setting world records for solar luminosity, but experts warn of extreme radiation risks. 24.07.2023, Sputnik International

Situated on the scorched tableland close to the Chilean Andes is the Altiplano of the Atacama Desert, a place scientists have designated as the hottest site on Earth, with sufficient sunlight comparable to Venus, the second planet from the Sun.The Altiplano is usually dehumidifying and chilly, and rests approximately 13,120 ft (4,000 meters) above sea level. This spot receives more sunshine than other locations near the equator or at a higher altitude, science journal Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society revealed.Why is the Atacama Desert Special?The desert is the oldest on Earth, the most arid, and peradventure offers the most advantageous site for viewing the alluring night sky.The Chilean Altiplano is exceptional in terms of solar luminosity reaching Earth. According to the study, the plateau holds a world record of 2,177 watts per square meter, beating the radiation recorded (roughly 1,360 watts per square meter) at the highest point of the Earth’s atmosphere. However, the plateau’s average solar irradiance is approximately 308 watts per square meter - another world record that surpasses Central Europe and US East Coast records twofold.Cordero expressed that the comparison is insightful, given that 28 percent of the planet Venus is stationed closer to the Sun than the Earth.Chile's location in the Southern Hemisphere is a key determinant of its sunny weather. During summer, particularly when the Earth’s orbit is nearer the Sun, attaining a perihelion phase in early January increases solar intensity by seven percent in the Southern Hemisphere more than in the Northern Hemisphere, as documented by the American Meteorological Society.Cordero told media sources that people who work in this place are susceptible to high radiation exposure, and that it would have adverse effects on their skin.

