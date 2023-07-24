https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/australia-to-buy-20-c-130j-aircraft-from-us-for-almost-10bln-1112107752.html

Australia to Buy 20 C-130J Aircraft From US for Almost $10Bln

Australia will buy 20 new C-130J Hercules aircraft from the United States for $9.8 billion, with first deliveries expected in late 2027, the Australian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The first aircraft is expected to be delivered beginning in late 2027, according to the statement.The new acquisitions will replace and expand the 12 Hercules aircraft currently in service, the ministry added. The aircraft are used by the Australian military to transport personnel, equipment and humanitarian supplies, as well as for search and rescue operation, disaster relief and medical evacuation missions, the statement said. The C-130J Hercules are designed by US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin.

australia

