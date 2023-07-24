https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/beijing-concerned-about-us-push-to-bolster-spying-efforts-in-china-1112111448.html

Beijing Concerned About US Push to Bolster Spying Efforts in China

Beijing Concerned About US Push to Bolster Spying Efforts in China

China is alarmed by US intelligence chief William Burns' admission that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is actively rebuilding spy networks in China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday.

Mao said Burns’ admission was in itself quite revealing. She vowed that China would take "all measures necessary" to safeguard national security. Burns made the surprise revelation while attending the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado last week. He said the CIA was "working very hard to make sure we have a very strong human intelligence capability to complement what we can acquire through other methods." The CIA suffered a crushing blow more than a decade ago when it lost many of its assets in China to a combination of betrayal by a CIA officer and a breakdown in a secret communications system, American media reported.

china

beijing

2023

