FSB Detects Traces of Explosives on Ship Coming From Turkiye to Russia's Rostov-on-Don
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detected traces of explosives on a foreign cargo ship on Saturday that had been... 24.07.2023
On July 22, traces of explosive materials such as dinitrotoluene and signs of tampering with the structural elements of the vessel were detected in the hold of a foreign cargo ship that was going from Turkiye to Rostov-on-Don, the FSB stated. "To prevent terrorist and sabotage attacks and ensure maritime safety, the FSB is conducting a number of inspection measures against ships that are going through the Kerch Strait," the FSB added. In late May, the ship was in the Ukrainian port of Kiliya, but it completely changed its crew, which consisted of 12 Ukrainian citizens, while being in Turkiye in July, the security service also stated, adding that the situation shows a possible use of a foreign ship to deliver explosive materials to Ukraine. It was decided to prohibit the ship from passing the strait, the FSB said.
06:38 GMT 24.07.2023 (Updated: 06:50 GMT 24.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detected traces of explosives on a foreign cargo ship on Saturday that had been coming from Turkiye to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.
On July 22, traces of explosive materials such as dinitrotoluene and signs of tampering with the structural elements of the vessel were detected in the hold of a foreign cargo ship that was going from Turkiye to Rostov-on-Don, the FSB stated.
"To prevent terrorist and sabotage attacks and ensure maritime safety, the FSB is conducting a number of inspection measures against ships that are going through the Kerch Strait," the FSB added.
In late May, the ship was in the Ukrainian port of Kiliya, but it completely changed its crew, which consisted of 12 Ukrainian citizens, while being in Turkiye in July, the security service also stated, adding that the situation shows a possible use of a foreign ship to deliver explosive materials to Ukraine.
It was decided to prohibit the ship from passing the strait, the FSB said.