Germany plans to address its munitions deficit by spending over 20 billion euro ($22.2 billion) on munitions by 2031, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday.
"By 2031, we must and want to invest well over 20 billion euros in ammunition," Pistorius told a German magazine in an interview. He added that without ammunition, even the most modern weapon systems are of no use, "even if they are standing in our backyard ready to deploy." Western countries have been facing the issue of munitions deficit after massive shipments to Ukraine, where the munitions are spent quickly due to high intensity of military action. On June 19, the German Defense Ministry said that there are only 20,000 high explosive artillery shells left in its stocks. In June, German media reported that the German government has been preparing a deal for a long-term supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine as well as for meeting its own demands. Moscow has condemned foreign military supplies to Ukraine. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
Germany to Invest $22Bln in Munitions Acquisition by 2031

13:43 GMT 24.07.2023
Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, March 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2023
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
"By 2031, we must and want to invest well over 20 billion euros in ammunition," Pistorius told a German magazine in an interview.
He added that without ammunition, even the most modern weapon systems are of no use, "even if they are standing in our backyard ready to deploy."
Western countries have been facing the issue of munitions deficit after massive shipments to Ukraine, where the munitions are spent quickly due to high intensity of military action. On June 19, the German Defense Ministry said that there are only 20,000 high explosive artillery shells left in its stocks.
In June, German media reported that the German government has been preparing a deal for a long-term supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine as well as for meeting its own demands.
Moscow has condemned foreign military supplies to Ukraine. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
