https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/iranian-intelligence-uncovers-massive-terror-network-plotting-attacks-across-country-1112111783.html

Iranian Intelligence Uncovers Massive Terror Network Plotting Attacks Across Country

Iranian Intelligence Uncovers Massive Terror Network Plotting Attacks Across Country

The Islamic Republic of Iran and its mortal enemy Israel have waged a decades-long covert war of sabotage and cyberattacks, assassinations and bombings, and regularly accuse one another of sponsoring and supporting proxies in neighboring countries.

2023-07-24T14:27+0000

2023-07-24T14:27+0000

2023-07-24T14:29+0000

world

iran

israel

denmark

cia

mossad

terrorist

cell

plot

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/01/1080032735_0:21:640:381_1920x0_80_0_0_69afee50f68a46b6181251e0239c3069.png

Iran’s security forces have uncovered and disbanded an “extensive” underground terror network said to be linked with Israeli intelligence, and whose ringleaders reportedly reside in Denmark and the Netherlands.In a statement released Monday, the Ministry of Intelligence said a series of arrests had been carried out across multiple provinces, including Tehran, leading to the seizure of 43 remote-controlled bombs, bomb-making equipment and precursors, firearms and cold weapons.The extremists were reportedly plotting to carry out terrorist and sabotage attacks on the eve of the holy month of Muharram (the start of the Muslim lunar calendar, which began this year on July 19), and planned to target public gathering places, electricity transmission lines, gas stations, and the tomb of the late Islamic Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.Members of the terror cells were said to have carried out several ‘test operations’ to prove their capabilities, and to have sent photo and video evidence of their activities to handlers in Europe and the United States. They reportedly attacked government buildings with Molotov cocktails, targeted the security forces, set fire to banks, ATM machines, and telecommunications antennas, and unfurled the flags of Iran’s enemies and royalist groups in various public places.The ministry accompanied the press release with footage of members of terrorist cells being apprehended, as well as some of the bombs, firearms and other paraphernalia that were seized.Iran’s security forces have waged battles with a multitude of terrorist and extremist groups going back to the Islamic Republic’s founding in 1979, with the largest terror group calling itself the ‘People’s Mojahedin Organization, a CIA and Mossad-sponsored and affiliated terror group which has killed thousands of Iranian officials, clerics, judges, police officers and civilians over the past 40+ years.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/iran-reserves-right-to-deterrent-measures-as-us-sends-f-16s-to-its-backyard-1111947688.html

iran

israel

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

terror plot, terrorism, cell, iran, islamic republic, israel, denmark, united states, netherlands, iranian intelligence ministry