International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/iranian-intelligence-uncovers-massive-terror-network-plotting-attacks-across-country-1112111783.html
Iranian Intelligence Uncovers Massive Terror Network Plotting Attacks Across Country
Iranian Intelligence Uncovers Massive Terror Network Plotting Attacks Across Country
The Islamic Republic of Iran and its mortal enemy Israel have waged a decades-long covert war of sabotage and cyberattacks, assassinations and bombings, and regularly accuse one another of sponsoring and supporting proxies in neighboring countries.
2023-07-24T14:27+0000
2023-07-24T14:29+0000
world
iran
israel
denmark
cia
mossad
terrorist
cell
plot
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/01/1080032735_0:21:640:381_1920x0_80_0_0_69afee50f68a46b6181251e0239c3069.png
Iran’s security forces have uncovered and disbanded an “extensive” underground terror network said to be linked with Israeli intelligence, and whose ringleaders reportedly reside in Denmark and the Netherlands.In a statement released Monday, the Ministry of Intelligence said a series of arrests had been carried out across multiple provinces, including Tehran, leading to the seizure of 43 remote-controlled bombs, bomb-making equipment and precursors, firearms and cold weapons.The extremists were reportedly plotting to carry out terrorist and sabotage attacks on the eve of the holy month of Muharram (the start of the Muslim lunar calendar, which began this year on July 19), and planned to target public gathering places, electricity transmission lines, gas stations, and the tomb of the late Islamic Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.Members of the terror cells were said to have carried out several ‘test operations’ to prove their capabilities, and to have sent photo and video evidence of their activities to handlers in Europe and the United States. They reportedly attacked government buildings with Molotov cocktails, targeted the security forces, set fire to banks, ATM machines, and telecommunications antennas, and unfurled the flags of Iran’s enemies and royalist groups in various public places.The ministry accompanied the press release with footage of members of terrorist cells being apprehended, as well as some of the bombs, firearms and other paraphernalia that were seized.Iran’s security forces have waged battles with a multitude of terrorist and extremist groups going back to the Islamic Republic’s founding in 1979, with the largest terror group calling itself the ‘People’s Mojahedin Organization, a CIA and Mossad-sponsored and affiliated terror group which has killed thousands of Iranian officials, clerics, judges, police officers and civilians over the past 40+ years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/iran-reserves-right-to-deterrent-measures-as-us-sends-f-16s-to-its-backyard-1111947688.html
iran
israel
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/01/1080032735_54:0:587:400_1920x0_80_0_0_b78402eae05f6943bb24a6031cba64a5.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
terror plot, terrorism, cell, iran, islamic republic, israel, denmark, united states, netherlands, iranian intelligence ministry
terror plot, terrorism, cell, iran, islamic republic, israel, denmark, united states, netherlands, iranian intelligence ministry

Iranian Intelligence Uncovers Massive Terror Network Plotting Attacks Across Country

14:27 GMT 24.07.2023 (Updated: 14:29 GMT 24.07.2023)
© Photo : Wikipedia / Iranian Ministry of IntelligenceLogo for Iran's Ministry of Intelligence.
Logo for Iran's Ministry of Intelligence. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2023
© Photo : Wikipedia / Iranian Ministry of Intelligence
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Iran has battled against domestic terrorism ever since its creation, foiling plots by domestic and foreign adversaries aimed at overthrowing the Islamic Republican form of government established in 1979.
Iran’s security forces have uncovered and disbanded an “extensive” underground terror network said to be linked with Israeli intelligence, and whose ringleaders reportedly reside in Denmark and the Netherlands.
In a statement released Monday, the Ministry of Intelligence said a series of arrests had been carried out across multiple provinces, including Tehran, leading to the seizure of 43 remote-controlled bombs, bomb-making equipment and precursors, firearms and cold weapons.
The extremists were reportedly plotting to carry out terrorist and sabotage attacks on the eve of the holy month of Muharram (the start of the Muslim lunar calendar, which began this year on July 19), and planned to target public gathering places, electricity transmission lines, gas stations, and the tomb of the late Islamic Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.
In this photo released Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, by Sepahnews, the website of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, missiles are displayed during an inauguration of a new military base in an undisclosed location in Persian Gulf in Iran. (Sepahnews via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
World
Iran Reserves Right to 'Deterrent Measures' as US Sends F-16s to Its Backyard
17 July, 18:53 GMT
Members of the terror cells were said to have carried out several ‘test operations’ to prove their capabilities, and to have sent photo and video evidence of their activities to handlers in Europe and the United States. They reportedly attacked government buildings with Molotov cocktails, targeted the security forces, set fire to banks, ATM machines, and telecommunications antennas, and unfurled the flags of Iran’s enemies and royalist groups in various public places.
“The Ministry of Intelligence reserves the right to pursue terrorist proxies outside the country’s borders, and will continue to take appropriate measures against supporters of terrorism. It also warns countries which have consciously become the base and official refuge of terrorism under the guise of protecting human rights that terrorists never remain loyal to those who support them, and hosting them always comes at great cost,” the ministry said.
The ministry accompanied the press release with footage of members of terrorist cells being apprehended, as well as some of the bombs, firearms and other paraphernalia that were seized.
Iran’s security forces have waged battles with a multitude of terrorist and extremist groups going back to the Islamic Republic’s founding in 1979, with the largest terror group calling itself the ‘People’s Mojahedin Organization, a CIA and Mossad-sponsored and affiliated terror group which has killed thousands of Iranian officials, clerics, judges, police officers and civilians over the past 40+ years.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала