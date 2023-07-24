https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/putin-signs-law-banning-gender-reassignment-1112113630.html
Putin Signs Law Banning Gender Reassignment



MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law banning gender reassignment in all cases except when allowed for health reasons.
The relevant document is published at the official legal information portal.
On July 19, the legislation was adopted by the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, a week after the lower house adopted it at a plenary session in the third reading.
According to the document, gender change will be allowed only for medical reasons. Among other things, it proposes to annul a marriage if one of the spouses changes gender and ban a person from adopting children after gender reassignment.
The norms will not apply to those who have changed their gender before the day the legislation goes into effect.