Putin Signs Law Banning Gender Reassignment

Putin Signs Law Banning Gender Reassignment

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law banning gender reassignment in all cases except when allowed for health reasons.

The relevant document is published at the official legal information portal.On July 19, the legislation was adopted by the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, a week after the lower house adopted it at a plenary session in the third reading.The norms will not apply to those who have changed their gender before the day the legislation goes into effect.

