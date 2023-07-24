International
Russian Industry Minister: Monthly Munition Production Exceeds Volumes for Entire 2022
Russian Industry Minister: Monthly Munition Production Exceeds Volumes for Entire 2022
Monthly production of munitions by Russia's defense industry has exceeded production volumes for entire 2022, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.
Manturov also said that almost all defense firms are meeting deadlines to implement defense orders."You know that since the start of the current year, the volume of production of numerous weapons, special military equipment has exceeded the volumes for the entire past year. If we talk about means of destruction, we are now entering a level where a monthly production rate exceeds the overall production volume of the past year," the minister stated.
12:55 GMT 24.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Monthly production of munitions by Russia's defense industry has exceeded production volumes for entire 2022, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.
Manturov also said that almost all defense firms are meeting deadlines to implement defense orders.
"You know that since the start of the current year, the volume of production of numerous weapons, special military equipment has exceeded the volumes for the entire past year. If we talk about means of destruction, we are now entering a level where a monthly production rate exceeds the overall production volume of the past year," the minister stated.
