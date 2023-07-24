https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/russian-industry-minister-monthly-munition-production-exceeds-volumes-for-entire-2022-1112109770.html

Russian Industry Minister: Monthly Munition Production Exceeds Volumes for Entire 2022

Russian Industry Minister: Monthly Munition Production Exceeds Volumes for Entire 2022

Monthly production of munitions by Russia's defense industry has exceeded production volumes for entire 2022, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.

2023-07-24T12:55+0000

2023-07-24T12:55+0000

2023-07-24T12:55+0000

denis manturov

military

russia

defense industry

munitions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/18/1112109999_0:159:3075:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_9636f72bf14800afcb887cd2529ea67e.jpg

Manturov also said that almost all defense firms are meeting deadlines to implement defense orders."You know that since the start of the current year, the volume of production of numerous weapons, special military equipment has exceeded the volumes for the entire past year. If we talk about means of destruction, we are now entering a level where a monthly production rate exceeds the overall production volume of the past year," the minister stated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/iskander-missile-maker-reports-250-percent-jump-in-production-of-some-missiles-1112106794.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

denis manturov, russia, defense industry, munitions manufacturing