https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/russian-industry-minister-monthly-munition-production-exceeds-volumes-for-entire-2022-1112109770.html
Russian Industry Minister: Monthly Munition Production Exceeds Volumes for Entire 2022
Russian Industry Minister: Monthly Munition Production Exceeds Volumes for Entire 2022
Monthly production of munitions by Russia's defense industry has exceeded production volumes for entire 2022, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.
2023-07-24T12:55+0000
2023-07-24T12:55+0000
2023-07-24T12:55+0000
denis manturov
military
russia
defense industry
munitions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/18/1112109999_0:159:3075:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_9636f72bf14800afcb887cd2529ea67e.jpg
Manturov also said that almost all defense firms are meeting deadlines to implement defense orders."You know that since the start of the current year, the volume of production of numerous weapons, special military equipment has exceeded the volumes for the entire past year. If we talk about means of destruction, we are now entering a level where a monthly production rate exceeds the overall production volume of the past year," the minister stated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/iskander-missile-maker-reports-250-percent-jump-in-production-of-some-missiles-1112106794.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/18/1112109999_173:0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ae2ce9c0d5610637fd34b32dabc41fca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
denis manturov, russia, defense industry, munitions manufacturing
denis manturov, russia, defense industry, munitions manufacturing
Russian Industry Minister: Monthly Munition Production Exceeds Volumes for Entire 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Monthly production of munitions by Russia's defense industry has exceeded production volumes for entire 2022, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.
Manturov also said that almost all defense firms are meeting deadlines to implement defense orders.
"You know that since the start of the current year, the volume of production of numerous weapons, special military equipment has exceeded the volumes for the entire past year. If we talk about means of destruction, we are now entering a level where a monthly production rate exceeds the overall production volume of the past year," the minister stated.