Russian Troops Repel Over Dozen Ukrainian Attempts to Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled 13 attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in two different directions, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson... 24.07.2023, Sputnik International

"In the Svatovo and Krasny Liman directions, the enemy made 13 attempts to regain lost positions. As a result of the coordinated actions of the advanced units of the "Tsentr" Group of Forces, with the support of artillery fire and air strikes, the assault groups of the 25th airborne brigade, as well as the 21st and 67th mechanized brigades of the armed forces of Ukraine, suffered significant losses in personnel," the spokesperson said. The defense ministry spokesperson added that more than 40 Ukrainian militants surrendered.Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to attempt, but are failing to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus.

