https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/south-korean-military-north-korea-fired-2-ballistic-missiles-into-sea-of-japan-1112121408.html

South Korean Military: North Korea Fired 2 Ballistic Missiles Into Sea of Japan

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed on Monday Tokyo's suggestion that North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

2023-07-24T20:09+0000

2023-07-24T20:09+0000

2023-07-24T20:07+0000

asia

north korea

south korea

us indo-pacific command

japan

fumio kishida

dprk

missile tests

Earlier, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Pyongyang was thought to have fired a ballistic missile. Japanese media later reported, citing the country's Coast Guard, a North Korean projectile had fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. "Our military detected two ballistic missiles North Korea fired from areas near Pyongyang into the East Sea at 11:55 p.m. [14:55 GMT] on the 24th and at midnight of the 25th [15:00 GMT, July 24]," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff was quoted as saying by South Korean media.Both missiles flew about 250 miles before falling into the sea, the military said. The latest comes as the US Indo-Pacific Command on Monday detailed US officials were aware of North Korea’s recent missile launches, having assessed they do not pose an immediate threat.Washington confirmed its ironclad commitment to the defense of its allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan, it added.

south korea

japan

north korea, south korea, korean peninsula, ballistic missile launches, sea of japan, us indo-pacific command