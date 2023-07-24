https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/trump-calls-biden-stupid-for-revealing-us-has-run-out-of-ammo-1112100612.html

Trump Calls Biden ‘Stupid’ For Revealing US Has Run Out of Ammo

President Biden revealed earlier this month that the Ukrainian army was “running out” of 155mm artillery ammunition and that the US was “low on it,” and that this played a role in his controversial decision to send cluster munition to Ukraine. Biden’s talking points were echoed by Pentagon and White House officials.

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Joe Biden for revealing that the United States is running low on ammunition amid its failing proxy-war with Russia in Ukraine.“We have a man that doesn’t understand what he’s doing. We have a man that yesterday stood up and told the whole world that we have no ammunition. You know I had every ammunition building full to the brim three years ago. We’ve given it all away. But if you gave it all away…the only thing worse than that is to tell the world that we have no [ammunition]. He has told China and these other places that are hostile that we have no ammunition,” Trump said in a TV interview Sunday.Trump, who is currently leading in polling for the Republican nomination in 2024, and is five points ahead of Biden in polling for the general election, accused the sitting president of corruption in Ukraine.“Look at all the money we’re giving to Ukraine and yet Ukraine was paying the Biden family a fortune,” Trump said, presumably referring to reports that Biden and his son Hunter allegedly received millions of dollars from a Ukrainian businessman while Joe Biden was serving as Barack Obama’s vice president in an alleged pay-to-play corruption scheme.Asked if he would cut off funding to Ukraine, Trump answered “I’d get the war settled. The money is – number one I’d tell Europe ‘you’re about $100 billion+ short. You gotta pay.’ Because Europe is smiling all the way to the bank…Europe is doing very little compared to the United States and it affects them more. No matter how you look at it, they’re right there, we’re an ocean apart. Why are we at $150 billion and they’re at $20 [billion]? You know their economy is almost exactly our size if you add it all up…They should be at the same number that we’re at if not more.”Trump also repeated his earlier warnings about the dangers of the current Russia-NATO proxy conflict in Ukraine owing to the existence of nuclear weapons.

