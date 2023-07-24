https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/ukraine-loses-hundreds-of-troops-in-failed-attacks-on-kherson--regional-head-1112106355.html

Ukraine Loses Hundreds of Troops in Failed Attacks on Kherson – Regional Head

Ukrainian forces have lost up to 880 soldiers, over 30 boats, two tanks, and seven warehouses in the Kherson region since the beginning of July, Vladimir Saldo, the acting governor of the Kherson region, said on Monday.

"From July 1 to July 23, the Kiev regime’s forces have lost: up to 880 soldiers, over 30 boats, two tanks, six self-propelled, and 22 towed howitzers; two MLRS, over 30 mortars, one anti-tank missile system; one command and staff vehicle, two command posts, three radar stations, two electronic warfare systems, and seven warehouses during combat operations in the Kherson region," Saldo wrote in his Telegram.He stated that the command of the Dnepr battlegroup provided reliable information, confirmed by objective control."Additional confirmation comes from the overcrowded hospitals in the Kherson, Nikolaev, and Odessa regions," Saldo emphasized.According to him, the enemy suffered the most casualties during attempts to cross the Dnepr River both in the area of the Kinburn Spit and near the Antonov Bridge.After the referendum held in September 2022, the Kherson region became part of Russia. However, the Ukrainian side does not recognize its legitimacy and continues to shell the territory of the region. Currently, Russia controls 75% of the territory of Kherson region, while the part on the right bank of the Dnepr River, including Kherson, remains under Ukrainian control.

