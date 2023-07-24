https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/waste-leak-occurs-at-oil-refinery-in-greece-following-wildfire---environment-ministry-1112117400.html

Waste Leak Occurs at Oil Refinery in Greece Following Wildfire - Environment Ministry

A hazardous waste leak has occurred at an oil refinery north of Athens due to a major wildfire in the region, but the authorities have managed to prevent environmental damage, the Greek Ministry of the Environment and Energy said on Monday.

The fire broke out in the Mandra forest area and spread to the territory of the Denver Slops S.A. plant in the Tanagra municipality of the Boeotia Region, the ministry stated, adding that firefighters have been putting out the flames since July 17-20. The urgent measures taken by the authorities included the collection, processing and disposal of soil contaminated with waste, the statement read. Severe wildfires are raging across Greece, with particularly dangerous ones in West Attica near the seaside resort of Loutraki on the Gulf of Corinth and on the island of Rhodes, where the situation is still out of control. Many houses have burned down. The island authorities have already evacuated about 19,000 people from high-risk areas, as the wildfire keeps spreading due to strong winds, with flames exceeding five meters (16.4 feet) in height in some places.

