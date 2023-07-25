https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/bidens-dog-attacks-white-house-staffers-in-cover-up---reports-1112139776.html

Biden's Dog Attacks White House Staffers in Cover-Up - Reports

Biden's Dog Attacks White House Staffers in Cover-Up - Reports

Commander, President Biden's dog, implicated in a series of aggressive attacks on Secret Service and White House personnel, sparking controversy and calls for transparency.

2023-07-25T18:30+0000

2023-07-25T18:30+0000

2023-07-25T18:30+0000

americas

society

joe biden

samuel house

delaware

east

wilmington

secret service

the secret service

judicial watch

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/19/1112140114_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5a94d2fb327b42c41cfe222c191d8e6d.jpg

Commander, President Joe Biden's soon-to-be two-year canine, has been implicated in seven biting assaults within four months, attacking Secret Service and White House personnel, reports have claimed.A series of alarming occurrences featuring Commander have emerged, all of which were kept undisclosed until now. These incidents are reminiscent of attacks associated with Major, whom the White House claimed was handed over to the president’s close acquaintances in 2021 due to his biting spree.On November 3, Commander was at the center of a serious biting incident when he attacked a Secret Service uniformed officer, inflicting injuries on the arm and thigh before the victim was hospitalized.The details of this incident were brought to public attention when relevant emails were disclosed to the conservative legal organization Judicial Watch under the Freedom of Information Act.In another occurrence, Commander, broke the skin of another Secret Service member's hand and arm. Additionally, Commander bit a security technician at President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, the following month.Reports suggest that Biden doubted the claims about Major attacking a Secret Service agent. Moreover, the White House has not revealed any biting events implicating Commander.Strings of Disturbing Canine AssaultsAccording to the reported emails, agents disclosed a series of incidents that occurred discreetly.On October 3, 2022, near the East Wing garden, Commander "inflicted a 'friendly soft bite' on [a Secret Service agent's] forearm as [he] held the door open," regardless "no skin was broken from the bite."On the morning of October 5, 2022, the first recorded incident involved Commander hopping on an emergency response technician on the grounds of the presidential villa and biting their "arm/wrist area."On November 10, a Secret Service Uniformed Division officer was bitten on the left thigh as First Lady Jill Biden walked Commander in the Kennedy Garden near the East Wing. Media sources reveal that the officer reported experiencing "bruising, tenderness, and pain" in the bite area.On November 14, one other Secret Service officer recounted an incident via email where they had to defend themselves as Commander charged toward them. The officer described grabbing a black chair they were sitting on, making eye contact with the dog, and backing away to avoid being attacked.On December 11, Commander bit a Secret Service special agent in the Presidential Protective Division. This event transpired after the president yanked Commander's leash following a movie. The agent reported being double-bitten, first on the arm with a 1.5cm cut and lesions, and a 1cm cut on their hand and thumb sustained from a second bite.On December 16, another Secret Service member was attacked and inflicted with canine bites, as indicated in a workplace injury form available to media sources. “I was walking across the complex, and a dog bit my left arm,” the officer wrote, expressing the wound as “Dog bite, superficial laceration, contusion, soreness, and bruising.”On 2022’s Christmas Eve, a Secret Service inspector notified colleagues that another officer had been wounded at [undisclosed location] the day before. The inspector's email cited that nearly every official in the room discussed specific incidents involving the First Family's dog.On January 2 this year, an agency technical security investigator was the victim of an attack while responding to an alarm at the president's Wilmington residence, frequently visited during weekends. “Commander squeezed his way through the door and immediately bit/latched onto the lower right side of my back,” the attack victim emailed.“These shocking records raise fundamental questions about President Biden and the Secret Service,” Fitton remarked.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221229/report-biden-does-not-trust-secret-service-believes-they-lied-about-dog-biting-incident-1105868996.html

americas

delaware

east

wilmington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden dog biting incidents, commander attacks, secret service injuries, white house canine problems, major removed, first dog controversy, biden family controversies, hunter biden foreign business, joe biden's involvement, first family's dog behavior, presidential pet incidents, biden's dogs aggression, secret service investigation, president joe biden, commander dog, major former dog, white house, secret service, first lady jill biden, wilmington, delaware, east wing garden, kennedy garden, biden's presidential villa.