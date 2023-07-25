https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/defense-minister-shoigu-to-visit-dprk-to-celebrate-end-of-korean-war-1112127847.html
Defense Minister Shoigu to Visit DPRK to Celebrate End of Korean War
Defense Minister Shoigu to Visit DPRK to Celebrate End of Korean War
A Russian delegation led by Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea from July 25-27 to participate in festive events on the occasion of the anniversary of "the victory of the Korean people" in the Korean War of 1950-1953
2023-07-25T08:56+0000
2023-07-25T08:56+0000
2023-07-25T08:56+0000
world
sergei shoigu
russia
democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)
dprk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103711/72/1037117212_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b360349914be1d1f021f83f8d4aeb4c0.jpg
It added that the visit would contribute to strengthening of military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, while also marking an important step in cooperation between the two countries.
russia
democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103711/72/1037117212_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2fb78287996b2c08e896519b67b805b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
shoigu visits korea, korean war end, when did korean war enf, korean war anniversary, dprk, northr korea festivities
shoigu visits korea, korean war end, when did korean war enf, korean war anniversary, dprk, northr korea festivities
Defense Minister Shoigu to Visit DPRK to Celebrate End of Korean War
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea from July 25-27 to participate in festive events on the occasion of the anniversary of "the victory of the Korean people" in the Korean War of 1950-1953, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"From July 25-27, the Russian delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergei Shoigu, will visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [North Korea] at the invitation of the North Korean Defense Ministry to participate in festive events on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Korean people in the Fatherland Liberation War of 1950-1953," the ministry said.
It added that the visit would contribute to strengthening of military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, while also marking an important step in cooperation between the two countries.