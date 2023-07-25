International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/defense-minister-shoigu-to-visit-dprk-to-celebrate-end-of-korean-war-1112127847.html
Defense Minister Shoigu to Visit DPRK to Celebrate End of Korean War
Defense Minister Shoigu to Visit DPRK to Celebrate End of Korean War
A Russian delegation led by Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea from July 25-27 to participate in festive events on the occasion of the anniversary of "the victory of the Korean people" in the Korean War of 1950-1953
2023-07-25T08:56+0000
2023-07-25T08:56+0000
world
sergei shoigu
russia
democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)
dprk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103711/72/1037117212_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b360349914be1d1f021f83f8d4aeb4c0.jpg
It added that the visit would contribute to strengthening of military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, while also marking an important step in cooperation between the two countries.
russia
democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103711/72/1037117212_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2fb78287996b2c08e896519b67b805b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shoigu visits korea, korean war end, when did korean war enf, korean war anniversary, dprk, northr korea festivities
shoigu visits korea, korean war end, when did korean war enf, korean war anniversary, dprk, northr korea festivities

Defense Minister Shoigu to Visit DPRK to Celebrate End of Korean War

08:56 GMT 25.07.2023
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankNorth Korea celebrates 60th anniversary of Korean War's end
North Korea celebrates 60th anniversary of Korean War's end - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2023
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea from July 25-27 to participate in festive events on the occasion of the anniversary of "the victory of the Korean people" in the Korean War of 1950-1953, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"From July 25-27, the Russian delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergei Shoigu, will visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [North Korea] at the invitation of the North Korean Defense Ministry to participate in festive events on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Korean people in the Fatherland Liberation War of 1950-1953," the ministry said.

It added that the visit would contribute to strengthening of military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, while also marking an important step in cooperation between the two countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала