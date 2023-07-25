https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/defense-minister-shoigu-to-visit-dprk-to-celebrate-end-of-korean-war-1112127847.html

Defense Minister Shoigu to Visit DPRK to Celebrate End of Korean War

Defense Minister Shoigu to Visit DPRK to Celebrate End of Korean War

A Russian delegation led by Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea from July 25-27 to participate in festive events on the occasion of the anniversary of "the victory of the Korean people" in the Korean War of 1950-1953

2023-07-25T08:56+0000

2023-07-25T08:56+0000

2023-07-25T08:56+0000

world

sergei shoigu

russia

democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)

dprk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103711/72/1037117212_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b360349914be1d1f021f83f8d4aeb4c0.jpg

It added that the visit would contribute to strengthening of military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, while also marking an important step in cooperation between the two countries.

russia

democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shoigu visits korea, korean war end, when did korean war enf, korean war anniversary, dprk, northr korea festivities