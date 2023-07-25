International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/ex-marine-pilots-us-extradition-delayed-amid-claims-australia-illegally-lured-him-from-china-1112142095.html
Ex-Marine Pilot’s US Extradition Delayed Amid Claims Australia Illegally Lured Him From China
Ex-Marine Pilot’s US Extradition Delayed Amid Claims Australia Illegally Lured Him From China
The extradition hearing of former US military pilot Dan Duggan was postponed on Tuesday as his lawyers push for recognition that their client was illegally lured from China back to Australia to be arrested.
2023-07-25T19:49+0000
2023-07-25T19:47+0000
world
karen kwiatkowski
australia
extradition
pilot
us-china relations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105595/95/1055959516_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_8af0143d87184a0eebdfdfa8585a323c.jpg
Dennis Miralis, Duggan’s lawyer, filed a motion in a Sydney court on Tuesday for his hearing on extradition to the United States to be delayed until November 24. Duggan, 54, was arrested near his home in New South Wales in October based on an indictment in a US court from 2016 that was only unsealed late last year.According to the US government, Duggan conspired with others to provide training for Chinese military pilots without the proper license, for which he received $61,000 between 2010 and 2012.Duggan served in the US Marine Corps for 12 years before emigrating to Australia in 2002 and giving up his US citizenship in 2012. It is alleged he trained Chinese pilots on a leased T-2 Buckeye, an obsolete training aircraft first adopted by the US Department of the Navy in 1959 and retired in 2008, when the Navy and Marine Corps adopted the T-45 Goshawk trainer jet. The Buckeye was used to acquaint future fighter pilots with flying a jet aircraft.Duggan has characterized his arrest as a political game, saying he has been caught in the growing US-China rivalry.A former Pentagon analyst, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, told Sputnik much the same, noting the facts of the case don’t indicate a crime has happened, or that any regulations were broken.“This makes me wonder if this is just part of general anti-China hysteria, or Biden pandering to the neocons in DC,” she told Sputnik.“These are western aircraft, and it makes sense to utilize experienced native language speaking pilots to assist with the training of these various aircraft,” she further noted. “Globalization is a driver, and civil aviation is global in nature.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221213/ex-us-marine-pilot-detained-by-australia-charged-with-conspiracy-to-aid-chinas-military-1105431036.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/us-will-spoil-its-future-in-asia-pacific-by-dragging-nations-into-its-conflict-with-china-1112114108.html
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105595/95/1055959516_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_fb7e945cdda4bb2d3edd4f23160c05e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dan duggan; t-2 buckeye; australia; china; pilot; extradition
dan duggan; t-2 buckeye; australia; china; pilot; extradition

Ex-Marine Pilot’s US Extradition Delayed Amid Claims Australia Illegally Lured Him From China

19:49 GMT 25.07.2023
CC0 / / Australian flag
Australian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
The extradition hearing of former US military pilot Dan Duggan was postponed on Tuesday as his lawyers push for recognition that their client was illegally lured from China back to Australia to be arrested. A US prosecutor has accused him of illegally training Chinese pilots.
Dennis Miralis, Duggan’s lawyer, filed a motion in a Sydney court on Tuesday for his hearing on extradition to the United States to be delayed until November 24. Duggan, 54, was arrested near his home in New South Wales in October based on an indictment in a US court from 2016 that was only unsealed late last year.
According to the US government, Duggan conspired with others to provide training for Chinese military pilots without the proper license, for which he received $61,000 between 2010 and 2012.

Miralis has argued his client was lured back to Australia for arrest by the Australian government, which approved his security clearance for an aviation license, then revoked it upon his arrival back in Australia. Duggan was arrested shortly thereafter.

© Ens. Darin K. RussellLt. Allen Karlson, a student pilot assigned to the “Tigers” of Training Squadron Nine (VT-9), with instructor Cdr. Joe Kerstiens (USNR) sits “shotgun”(rear seat) evaluating Lt. Allen Karlson before his solo formation training. 1st Lt. Tim Miller flies his T-2C Buckeye down to cross under the lead, on his first formation solo, during a formation training mission over Key West, Fla.
Lt. Allen Karlson, a student pilot assigned to the “Tigers” of Training Squadron Nine (VT-9), with instructor Cdr. Joe Kerstiens (USNR) sits “shotgun”(rear seat) evaluating Lt. Allen Karlson before his solo formation training. 1st Lt. Tim Miller flies his T-2C Buckeye down to cross under the lead, on his first formation solo, during a formation training mission over Key West, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2023
Lt. Allen Karlson, a student pilot assigned to the “Tigers” of Training Squadron Nine (VT-9), with instructor Cdr. Joe Kerstiens (USNR) sits “shotgun”(rear seat) evaluating Lt. Allen Karlson before his solo formation training. 1st Lt. Tim Miller flies his T-2C Buckeye down to cross under the lead, on his first formation solo, during a formation training mission over Key West, Fla.
© Ens. Darin K. Russell
Duggan served in the US Marine Corps for 12 years before emigrating to Australia in 2002 and giving up his US citizenship in 2012.
It is alleged he trained Chinese pilots on a leased T-2 Buckeye, an obsolete training aircraft first adopted by the US Department of the Navy in 1959 and retired in 2008, when the Navy and Marine Corps adopted the T-45 Goshawk trainer jet. The Buckeye was used to acquaint future fighter pilots with flying a jet aircraft.
Duggan has characterized his arrest as a political game, saying he has been caught in the growing US-China rivalry.
Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Su-30 fighter, right, flies along with a H-6K bomber as they take part in a drill near the East China Sea (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2022
World
Ex-US Marine Pilot Detained by Australia Charged With Conspiracy to Aid China’s Military
13 December 2022, 19:08 GMT
“This is a signal, signal sending. It has nothing to do with me personally,” Duggan told Australian media on Monday from a maximum-security prison. “It’s more to do with the signal that they want to send in a geopolitical sense.”
A former Pentagon analyst, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, told Sputnik much the same, noting the facts of the case don’t indicate a crime has happened, or that any regulations were broken.
“This makes me wonder if this is just part of general anti-China hysteria, or Biden pandering to the neocons in DC,” she told Sputnik.
“It is part of a larger trend,” Kwiatkowski asserted. “It also provides a face and name that will be consumed by the American public in a way that is possibly more powerful than similar anti-China agitation as we have seen with Huawei and TikTok.”
Sgt. Louis Ortiz, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Task Force Warhawk, Battle Group Griffin, evaluates Soldiers from the Australian Defence Force (ADF) as they exit an UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to 16th CAB during hot/cold loading training, as a part of Exercise Talisman saber in an ADF training area outside of Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2023
Analysis
US Will ‘Spoil Its Future’ in Asia-Pacific by Dragging Nations Into Its Conflict With China
Yesterday, 19:01 GMT
“As an American, I see this as anti-China pandering in order to sell the China threat, and demand more military funding and higher Pentagon budgets,” she said. “It doesn’t seem to be a strong security case, but it serves the purpose of getting Americans to worry about the Chinese military and to communicate to them that working with China is frowned upon by the US and its most loyal lackeys, in this case, Australia.”
“These are western aircraft, and it makes sense to utilize experienced native language speaking pilots to assist with the training of these various aircraft,” she further noted. “Globalization is a driver, and civil aviation is global in nature.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала