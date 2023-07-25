https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/ex-marine-pilots-us-extradition-delayed-amid-claims-australia-illegally-lured-him-from-china-1112142095.html

Ex-Marine Pilot’s US Extradition Delayed Amid Claims Australia Illegally Lured Him From China

The extradition hearing of former US military pilot Dan Duggan was postponed on Tuesday as his lawyers push for recognition that their client was illegally lured from China back to Australia to be arrested.

Dennis Miralis, Duggan’s lawyer, filed a motion in a Sydney court on Tuesday for his hearing on extradition to the United States to be delayed until November 24. Duggan, 54, was arrested near his home in New South Wales in October based on an indictment in a US court from 2016 that was only unsealed late last year.According to the US government, Duggan conspired with others to provide training for Chinese military pilots without the proper license, for which he received $61,000 between 2010 and 2012.Duggan served in the US Marine Corps for 12 years before emigrating to Australia in 2002 and giving up his US citizenship in 2012. It is alleged he trained Chinese pilots on a leased T-2 Buckeye, an obsolete training aircraft first adopted by the US Department of the Navy in 1959 and retired in 2008, when the Navy and Marine Corps adopted the T-45 Goshawk trainer jet. The Buckeye was used to acquaint future fighter pilots with flying a jet aircraft.Duggan has characterized his arrest as a political game, saying he has been caught in the growing US-China rivalry.A former Pentagon analyst, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, told Sputnik much the same, noting the facts of the case don’t indicate a crime has happened, or that any regulations were broken.“This makes me wonder if this is just part of general anti-China hysteria, or Biden pandering to the neocons in DC,” she told Sputnik.“These are western aircraft, and it makes sense to utilize experienced native language speaking pilots to assist with the training of these various aircraft,” she further noted. “Globalization is a driver, and civil aviation is global in nature.”

