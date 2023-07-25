https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/israeli-parliament-ratifies-controversial-law-limiting-supreme-courts-powers-1112116677.html
Israeli Parliament Ratifies Controversial Law Limiting Supreme Court's Powers
Israeli Parliament Ratifies Controversial Law Limiting Supreme Court's Powers
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the controversial law ratified by the Israeli parliament.
Israeli Parliament Ratifies Controversial Law Limiting Supreme Court's Powers
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the controversial law ratified by the Israeli parliament.
John Kiriakou: Former CIA Whistleblower, Co-host of Political Misfits
Esteban Carrillo: Ecuadorian journalist, Editor for The Cradle
Mindia Gavasheli: Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik News US
Mark Sleboda: International Relations & Security Analyst
The show kicks off with Former CIA Whistleblower, Co-host of Political Misfits discussing Bill Burn's new position in the Biden cabinet.
In the second half of the first hour, Ecuadorian journalist and Editor for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo joins to discuss the Israeli protests over a controversial law.
The second hour begins with the Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik News US Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Spain on the latest elections.
The show closes with Mark Sleboda, International Relations & Security Analyst to discuss Poland mulling over sending troops to Ukraine.
Israeli Parliament Ratifies Controversial Law Limiting Supreme Court's Powers
04:54 GMT 25.07.2023
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the controversial law ratified by the Israeli parliament.
John Kiriakou: Former CIA Whistleblower, Co-host of Political Misfits
Esteban Carrillo: Ecuadorian journalist, Editor for The Cradle
Mindia Gavasheli: Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik News US
Mark Sleboda: International Relations & Security Analyst
The show kicks off with Former CIA Whistleblower, Co-host of Political Misfits discussing Bill Burn's new position in the Biden cabinet.
In the second half of the first hour, Ecuadorian journalist and Editor for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo joins to discuss the Israeli protests over a controversial law.
The second hour begins with the Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik News US Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Spain on the latest elections.
The show closes with Mark Sleboda, International Relations & Security Analyst to discuss Poland mulling over sending troops to Ukraine.
