https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/israeli-parliament-ratifies-controversial-law-limiting-supreme-courts-powers-1112116677.html

Israeli Parliament Ratifies Controversial Law Limiting Supreme Court's Powers

Israeli Parliament Ratifies Controversial Law Limiting Supreme Court's Powers

On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the controversial law ratified by the Israeli parliament.

2023-07-25T04:54+0000

2023-07-25T04:54+0000

2023-07-25T11:28+0000

the final countdown

bill burns

cia

israel

protests

spain

elections

ukraine

poland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/18/1112116520_0:70:320:250_1920x0_80_0_0_4e0c88953e720c930e3ccafdfcd76102.jpg

Israeli Parliament Ratifies Controversial Law Limiting Supreme Court's Powers On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the controversial law ratified by the Israeli parliament.

John Kiriakou: Former CIA Whistleblower, Co-host of Political MisfitsEsteban Carrillo: Ecuadorian journalist, Editor for The CradleMindia Gavasheli: Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik News USMark Sleboda: International Relations & Security AnalystThe show kicks off with Former CIA Whistleblower, Co-host of Political Misfits discussing Bill Burn's new position in the Biden cabinet.In the second half of the first hour, Ecuadorian journalist and Editor for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo joins to discuss the Israeli protests over a controversial law.The second hour begins with the Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik News US Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Spain on the latest elections.The show closes with Mark Sleboda, International Relations & Security Analyst to discuss Poland mulling over sending troops to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

israel

spain

ukraine

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, bill burn, israeli protests, spanish elections, poland involvement in ukraine, what is going on in ukraine