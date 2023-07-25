International
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Kiev Drone Attacks on Crimea, Alabama Redistricting, Spain Elections
Kiev Drone Attacks on Crimea, Alabama Redistricting, Spain Elections
Israel passes controversial judicial reforms, historic wildfires rage across Greece, and Twitter rebrands.
Kiev Drone Attacks on Crimea, Alabama Redistricting, Spain Elections
Israel passes controversial judicial reforms, historic wildfires rage across Greece, and Twitter rebrands.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Ukrainian drone attacks on Crimea, the fallout from the expiration of the Black Sea grain deal, weekend analysis from Western media rethinking the capabilities of Ukrainian forces, and attacks on Odessa's Orthodox Cathedral.Former Associate Deputy Attorney General and leading constitutional scholar Bruce Fein discusses the Alabama legislature ignoring a Supreme Court decision ordering the state’s Congressional maps to be redrawn and the Alabama House Speaker’s assertion that the Supreme Court decision was more of a suggestion than an order. He also explains how Congressional inaction leads to more Supreme Court intervention than necessary.Former Colorado County Commissioner and writer Arn Menconi discusses the recent Aspen Ideas Festival and the Aspen Security Forum, discussion at the conference about whether Ukraine will be able to organize another counteroffensive push , how the conflict affects the likelihood of nuclear war, talks about AI and the challenges the technology presents, and how think tank events shape narratives.Lecturer in sociology at the University of Barcelona Ignasi Bernat discusses whether the results of this weekend’s Spanish elections were surprising, whether it can be considered a victory for the right wing in Spain, how independence movements and immigration in Europe played a role in elections, and whether any party will be able to build on these results to form a coalition to govern Spain.The Misfits also discuss a morning-after pill for sexually-transmitted diseases, bear behavior, and UFOs.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
political misfits, israel judicial reforms, wildfires rage, twitter rebranding, ukrainian drone attacks, expiration of the black sea grain deal, capabilities of ukrainian forces, aspen ideas festival, aspen security forum, likelihood of nuclear war, spanish elections, sexually-transmitted diseases, bear behavior, and ufos
political misfits, israel judicial reforms, wildfires rage, twitter rebranding, ukrainian drone attacks, expiration of the black sea grain deal, capabilities of ukrainian forces, aspen ideas festival, aspen security forum, likelihood of nuclear war, spanish elections, sexually-transmitted diseases, bear behavior, and ufos

Kiev Drone Attacks on Crimea, Alabama Redistricting, Spain Elections

04:34 GMT 25.07.2023 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 25.07.2023)
Political Misfits
Kiev Drone Attacks on Crimea, Alabama Redistricting, Spain Elections
John Kiriakou
John Kiriakou
Michelle Witte
Michelle Witte
Israel passes controversial judicial reforms, historic wildfires rage across Greece, and Twitter rebrands.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Ukrainian drone attacks on Crimea, the fallout from the expiration of the Black Sea grain deal, weekend analysis from Western media rethinking the capabilities of Ukrainian forces, and attacks on Odessa's Orthodox Cathedral.
Former Associate Deputy Attorney General and leading constitutional scholar Bruce Fein discusses the Alabama legislature ignoring a Supreme Court decision ordering the state’s Congressional maps to be redrawn and the Alabama House Speaker’s assertion that the Supreme Court decision was more of a suggestion than an order. He also explains how Congressional inaction leads to more Supreme Court intervention than necessary.
Former Colorado County Commissioner and writer Arn Menconi discusses the recent Aspen Ideas Festival and the Aspen Security Forum, discussion at the conference about whether Ukraine will be able to organize another counteroffensive push , how the conflict affects the likelihood of nuclear war, talks about AI and the challenges the technology presents, and how think tank events shape narratives.
Lecturer in sociology at the University of Barcelona Ignasi Bernat discusses whether the results of this weekend’s Spanish elections were surprising, whether it can be considered a victory for the right wing in Spain, how independence movements and immigration in Europe played a role in elections, and whether any party will be able to build on these results to form a coalition to govern Spain.
The Misfits also discuss a morning-after pill for sexually-transmitted diseases, bear behavior, and UFOs.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
