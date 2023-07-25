https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/kiev-drone-attacks-on-crimea-alabama-redistricting-spain-elections-1112121095.html

Kiev Drone Attacks on Crimea, Alabama Redistricting, Spain Elections

Kiev Drone Attacks on Crimea, Alabama Redistricting, Spain Elections

Israel passes controversial judicial reforms, historic wildfires rage across Greece, and Twitter rebrands.

2023-07-25T04:34+0000

2023-07-25T04:34+0000

2023-07-25T11:22+0000

political misfits

radio

ukraine

grain

deal

u.s. supreme court

alabama

aspen

artificial intelligence (ai)

spain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/18/1112120937_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6dbbb71749d5ffd686eb935a1cd4d0c2.png

Kiev Drone Attacks on Crimea, Alabama Redistricting, Spain Elections Israel passes controversial judicial reforms, historic wildfires rage across Greece, and Twitter rebrands.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Ukrainian drone attacks on Crimea, the fallout from the expiration of the Black Sea grain deal, weekend analysis from Western media rethinking the capabilities of Ukrainian forces, and attacks on Odessa's Orthodox Cathedral.Former Associate Deputy Attorney General and leading constitutional scholar Bruce Fein discusses the Alabama legislature ignoring a Supreme Court decision ordering the state’s Congressional maps to be redrawn and the Alabama House Speaker’s assertion that the Supreme Court decision was more of a suggestion than an order. He also explains how Congressional inaction leads to more Supreme Court intervention than necessary.Former Colorado County Commissioner and writer Arn Menconi discusses the recent Aspen Ideas Festival and the Aspen Security Forum, discussion at the conference about whether Ukraine will be able to organize another counteroffensive push , how the conflict affects the likelihood of nuclear war, talks about AI and the challenges the technology presents, and how think tank events shape narratives.Lecturer in sociology at the University of Barcelona Ignasi Bernat discusses whether the results of this weekend’s Spanish elections were surprising, whether it can be considered a victory for the right wing in Spain, how independence movements and immigration in Europe played a role in elections, and whether any party will be able to build on these results to form a coalition to govern Spain.The Misfits also discuss a morning-after pill for sexually-transmitted diseases, bear behavior, and UFOs.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

alabama

aspen

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, israel judicial reforms, wildfires rage, twitter rebranding, ukrainian drone attacks, expiration of the black sea grain deal, capabilities of ukrainian forces, aspen ideas festival, aspen security forum, likelihood of nuclear war, spanish elections, sexually-transmitted diseases, bear behavior, and ufos