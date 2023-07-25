https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/new-911-audio-captures-moments-before-police-k9-mauls-unarmed-us-driver-yielding-to-cops-1112125867.html
New 911 Audio Captures Moments Before Police K9 Mauls Unarmed US Driver Yielding to Cops
New 911 Audio Captures Moments Before Police K9 Mauls Unarmed US Driver Yielding to Cops
Although there are no nationally available statistics on attacks by police dogs, the Marshall Project uncovered three cases in which incidents led to deaths... 25.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-25T04:15+0000
2023-07-25T04:15+0000
2023-07-25T04:12+0000
americas
ohio
police
police brutality
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/19/1112125711_0:61:3534:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ee0e900039821c3c27e11713ee261e8.jpg
Newly released recordings revealed have offered a clearer insight into the events that preceded the moment that a 23-year-old Black driver was mauled by a police dog despite having surrendered to cops with his arms raised.Jadarrius Rose was pulled over on July 4 in Circleville, Ohio, for a missing mudflap, according to police. A lengthy pursuit followed, in which police utilized “stop sticks” twice to deflate the tires of the semi-truck Rose was driving.After the truck came to a stop, Rose exited the vehicle per police instructions and can be seen in bodycam footage holding his hands above his head when Ryan Speakman, a Circleville cop, orders his K9 unit to attack. Speakman released the dog despite a state trooper repeatedly yelling against the move as Rose had been complying with law enforcement.Rose was later treated at the scene by state troopers before being transferred to a hospital and then booked on a failure to comply charge.In two 911 calls released on Monday, an unidentified caller believed to be Rose can be heard pleading with dispatchers, asking why he is being pulled over and saying he does not feel safe because officers had pointed their guns at him.In other parts of the calls, the caller can be heard saying “I do not feel safe with stopping, I don’t know why they’re throwing stuff on the ground trying to get me in an accident,” and “I don’t know why they’re trying to kill me.”Speakman was put on administrative leave roughly five days ago while the department’s Use of Force Board investigates the incident, according to Circleville Mayor Donald McIlory. When asked by a reporter why it took so long to suspend the officer, McIlory said he could not answer that question. The mayor added that the “very unfortunate situation” should not “happen to anybody.”McIlroy told US media he understood why some may feel race played a role in the stop; however, he insisted that was not the case: “We do not have any racial problems here in the city of Circleville." The 77-year-old went on to add that the city, which is 94.2% white according to the 2020 census, is “all-inclusive” and a “great place to live, a great place to raise your family.”Rose was released on bond on July 7, he faces between six and 18 months in prison. The Circleville Police Department’s Use of Force Board previously announced they will release their findings sometime in the next week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/french-unrest-over-police-brutality-whole-country-in-flames-1111570150.html
americas
ohio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/19/1112125711_330:0:3061:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_046d3f0b7d1f1dc2353ca251b363d413.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ohio, police, police brutality
ohio, police, police brutality
New 911 Audio Captures Moments Before Police K9 Mauls Unarmed US Driver Yielding to Cops
Although there are no nationally available statistics on attacks by police dogs, the Marshall Project uncovered three cases in which incidents led to deaths. The organization had looked at 150 cases nationwide, including many who were not suspects in a crime.
Newly released recordings revealed have offered a clearer insight into the events that preceded the moment that a 23-year-old Black driver was mauled by a police dog despite having surrendered to cops with his arms raised.
Jadarrius Rose was pulled over on July 4 in Circleville, Ohio, for a missing mudflap, according to police. A lengthy pursuit followed, in which police utilized “stop sticks” twice to deflate the tires of the semi-truck Rose was driving.
After the truck came to a stop, Rose exited the vehicle per police instructions and can be seen in bodycam footage holding his hands above his head when Ryan Speakman, a Circleville cop, orders his K9 unit to attack. Speakman released the dog despite a state trooper repeatedly yelling against the move as Rose had been complying with law enforcement.
“Do not release the dog with his hands up,” the state trooper can be heard screaming on the video.
Rose was later treated at the scene by state troopers before being transferred to a hospital and then booked on a failure to comply charge.
In two 911 calls released on Monday, an unidentified caller believed to be Rose can be heard pleading with dispatchers, asking why he is being pulled over and saying he does not feel safe because officers had pointed their guns at him.
In one call, the dispatcher can be heard telling the caller to comply and roll down his windows for the officers. “I did that the last time and all of them had their guns pointed at me. You think I feel safe?”
In other parts of the calls, the caller can be heard saying “I do not feel safe with stopping, I don’t know why they’re throwing stuff on the ground trying to get me in an accident,” and “I don’t know why they’re trying to kill me.”
Speakman was put on administrative leave roughly five days ago while the department’s Use of Force Board investigates the incident, according to Circleville Mayor Donald McIlory. When asked by a reporter why it took so long to suspend the officer, McIlory said he could not answer that question. The mayor added that the “very unfortunate situation” should not “happen to anybody.”
McIlroy told US media he understood why some may feel race played a role in the stop; however, he insisted that was not the case: “We do not have any racial problems here in the city of Circleville."
The 77-year-old went on to add that the city, which is 94.2% white according to the 2020 census, is “all-inclusive” and a “great place to live, a great place to raise your family.”
Rose was released on bond on July 7, he faces between six and 18 months in prison. The Circleville Police Department’s Use of Force Board previously announced they will release their findings sometime in the next week.