Putin to Deliver Major Speech at Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin
Putin to Deliver Major Speech at Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will give an important speech at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit on Friday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday, adding that 17 African leaders will attend the session.
"The summit on July 28 will consist of two parts: at the first plenary session, our president will speak as well as all the heads of 17 states," Ushakov told reporters. After that, another plenary session in a form of working lunch will take place, attended by vice presidents and ministers of various African countries and Russia, according to the aide. "Our president will make a powerful statement, assess the current state of the system of international relations, including the formation of a new world order based on the principle of multipolarity and equality of all independent states," Ushakov noted.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will give an important speech at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit on Friday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday, adding that 17 African leaders will attend the session.
"The summit on July 28 will consist of two parts: at the first plenary session, our president will speak as well as all the heads of 17 states,” Ushakov told reporters.
After that, another plenary session in a form of working lunch will take place, attended by vice presidents and ministers of various African countries and Russia, according to the aide.
"Our president will make a powerful statement, assess the current state of the system of international relations, including the formation of a new world order based on the principle of multipolarity and equality of all independent states," Ushakov noted.