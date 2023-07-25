https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/rosoboronexport-agency-to-present-security-solutions-at-russia-africa-summit-1112131143.html

Rosoboronexport Agency to Present Security Solutions at Russia-Africa Summit

Rosoboronexport Agency to Present Security Solutions at Russia-Africa Summit

Rosoboronexport JSC (part of Rostec State Corporation) will take part in the Second Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg on July 27-28, 2023 at the Expoforum Exhibition Center in St. Petersburg.

Russia’s state agency for the export of a range of defense and dual-use products, services and technologies - Rosoboronexport - aims to present a wide range of Russian security solutions to African countries, covering counterterrorism, cyber threats, border security, and more.Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport, emphasized the importance of the upcoming summit in strengthening cooperation. Since the first summit, the company has signed over 150 contracts with African partners, increasing its order book by over $10 billion, and expanded its presence in five new countries on the continent.The company's exhibits will be divided into thematic zones showcasing counterterrorism equipment, smart digital technologies, and military, dual-use and civilian products designed to address various security threats in Africa.Rosoboronexport will showcase battle-proven UAV systems like Orion reconnaissance, Orlan-10E, and Orlan-30 UAVs, alongside Kub-E loitering munition. Additionally, they will exhibit counter-UAV systems including RB-504P-E, Serp-VS5, and Saphir. Spartak, Tiger-Raid and Strela MRAP vehicles will be showcased in the area for armored fighting vehicles.Rosoboronexport's presence at the summit will provide an opportunity to meet with delegations from over 30 African countries, seek new growth points in cooperation, and strengthen existing partnerships.As Russia's sole state agency for defense-related exports, Rosoboronexport plays a leading role in the global arms market, working with over 700 Russian defense industrial enterprises and maintaining military-technical cooperation with more than 100 countries worldwide. Rostec State Corporation, Russia's largest machine-building company, actively contributes to both the defense and high-tech civilian production sectors.The Second Russia-Africa Summit will serve as a platform for Rosoboronexport to showcase advanced Russian security solutions and promote enhanced cooperation between Russia and African nations, ultimately contributing to increased security in the region.

