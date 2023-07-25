https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/ruchell-cinque-magee-wins-release-after-decades-of-incarceration-1112121747.html

Ruchell Magee Wins Release From Prison, Protests In Peru Against Boluarte Presidency, Congress Considers The 2023 Farm Bill

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kameron Hurt, organizer with the Coalition to Free Ruchell Magee and the Party for Socialism and Liberation to discuss the release of Ruchell “Cinque” Magee after decades spent in prison over his involvement in the Marin County Courthouse incident, the history of Magee’s life spent in incarceration and how he became committed to Black liberation activism while incarcerated, and why fighting to release political prisoners and maintain their legacies is important as a new generation of activists rises.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Clau O’Brien Moscoso, member of the Black Alliance for Peace Haiti/Americas Team to discuss recent protests in Peru against the government of Dina Boluarte, complaints issued by social leaders from the Cusco and Puno regions over the government’s response to protests there, the condition of former President Pedro Castillo and why many protesters are seeking his return to the presidency, and how movements opposed to the Boluarte government will move forward following these protests.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jim Goodman, retired Wisconsin organic dairy farmer and board member of Family Farm Defenders to discuss the coming congressional negotiations over the farm bill, why the farm bill is so important for the US food system and how it interacts with the environment, how the bill could optimize the food system and minimize the amount of distance that food needs to be transported, and how large corporations have used neoliberalism to consolidate their control of the food market and squeeze small farmers and consumers alike.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the Biden administration’s reported attempts to go to great lengths to hide Joe Biden’s age as questions concerning his health continue to mount, the growing trend of children working in dangerous conditions as the US experiences a rollback of protections against child labor, and the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passing a resolution declaring that Israel is not a racist state.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

