Russia to Receive $88.5Bln in Revenues From Sale of Gas, Oil in 2023 - Finance Minister

The Russian Finance Ministry expects to receive the planned 8 trillion rubles ($88.49 billion) in oil and gas revenues in 2023 taking into account current oil prices, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

"Now we see that it is possible to reach 8 trillion rubles in revenue," Siluanov said in an interview with Russian newspaper, adding that the current price of Russian oil is $60 per barrel. He recalled that the Finance Ministry predicted the total volume of Russia’s oil and gas revenues at the level of 8.9 trillion rubles this year. Out of this sum, 8 trillion rubles will be spent to cover expenses, while the remaining 900 billion rubles are expected to be transferred to the Russian National Wealth Fund.

