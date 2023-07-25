https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/russian-military-repel-several-ukrainian-attacks-1112119249.html
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the cluster munitions used in several Ukrainian attacks.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystAngie Wong: Political Analyst and JournalistMindia Gavasheli: Editor in Chief of Sputnik USDaniel Kovalik: American Human Rights, Labor Rights Lawyer and Peace ActivistIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Ukraine's latest attacks using the new weapons sent from the United States to Ukraine, including the controversial cluster bombs.In the second hour, Angie Wong joined the team to discuss the 2024 presidential candidacy of former President Donald Trump and other GOP rivals like Ron DeSantis.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Mindia Gavasheli from Madrid about Spain's election as no single party won enough parliamentary seats to form a government.Later in the last hour, Daniel Kovalik spoke about Central and South America news, including the ongoing Peruvian protests that are raging in the capital city of Lima.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Russian Military Repel Several Ukrainian Attacks
04:44 GMT 25.07.2023 (Updated: 11:27 GMT 25.07.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the cluster munitions used in several Ukrainian attacks.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Angie Wong: Political Analyst and Journalist
Mindia Gavasheli: Editor in Chief of Sputnik US
Daniel Kovalik: American Human Rights, Labor Rights Lawyer and Peace Activist
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Ukraine’s latest attacks using the new weapons sent from the United States to Ukraine, including the controversial cluster bombs.
In the second hour, Angie Wong joined the team to discuss the 2024 presidential candidacy of former President Donald Trump and other GOP rivals like Ron DeSantis.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Mindia Gavasheli from Madrid about Spain's election as no single party won enough parliamentary seats to form a government.
Later in the last hour, Daniel Kovalik spoke about Central and South America news, including the ongoing Peruvian protests that are raging in the capital city of Lima.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.