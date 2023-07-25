https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/russian-military-repel-several-ukrainian-attacks-1112119249.html

Russian Military Repel Several Ukrainian Attacks

Russian Military Repel Several Ukrainian Attacks

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the cluster munitions used in several Ukrainian attacks.

2023-07-25T04:44+0000

2023-07-25T04:44+0000

2023-07-25T11:27+0000

fault lines

radio

spain

dina boluarte

peru

michelle bolsonaro

ukraine

cluster bombs

ron desantis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/18/1112119092_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_35997e4913385077d7d9014162b34f36.png

Russian Military Repel Several Ukrainian Attacks On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the cluster munitions used in several Ukrainian attacks.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystAngie Wong: Political Analyst and JournalistMindia Gavasheli: Editor in Chief of Sputnik USDaniel Kovalik: American Human Rights, Labor Rights Lawyer and Peace ActivistIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Ukraine’s latest attacks using the new weapons sent from the United States to Ukraine, including the controversial cluster bombs.In the second hour, Angie Wong joined the team to discuss the 2024 presidential candidacy of former President Donald Trump and other GOP rivals like Ron DeSantis.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Mindia Gavasheli from Madrid about Spain's election as no single party won enough parliamentary seats to form a government.Later in the last hour, Daniel Kovalik spoke about Central and South America news, including the ongoing Peruvian protests that are raging in the capital city of Lima.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

spain

peru

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, cluster munitions, who's winning in ukraine, donald trump, 2024 presidential election, ron desantis, spain's election, peruvian protests