The Beginning of the End for the Biden Presidency?

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk rebranding Twitter into X, and rumors of Hungary leaving the EU.

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Country Music Doesn't Listen to Their Audience, The Establishment Will Destroy the System, and Modern Day Country Music is Terrible In the first hour, Lee spoke about the criticism for Robert F. Kennedy Jr's support for Israel, the Barbie movie, and liberals avoid talking about crime in cities. Lee talked about the media attacks on Robert F. Kennedy's support for Israel and Ron DeSantis's poor polling numbers. Lee talked about the new Barbie movie and conservative pundits arguing over the movie.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about Americans tired of the corruption, digital currencies, and the UPS strike. Tyler commented on the recent Biden FBI 1023 revelation and the chances Joe Biden will be forced to resign. Tyler spoke on the recent Jason Aldean controversy and how country music has gone mainstream.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

