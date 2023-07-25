International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/totally-not-a-tornado-harmless-funnel-cloud-spotted-over-us-capitol-1112143904.html
Totally Not a Tornado: ‘Harmless’ Funnel Cloud Spotted Over US Capitol
Totally Not a Tornado: ‘Harmless’ Funnel Cloud Spotted Over US Capitol
Washingtonians were mildly alarmed on Tuesday afternoon when a funnel cloud appeared in the skies over the US Capitol Building.
2023-07-25T21:03+0000
2023-07-25T21:00+0000
americas
tornado
washington dc
us capitol
funnel cloud
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111956625_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fcea9981d1cb3ce668ab02c993d2d0fc.jpg
Severe storms swept through the Washington, DC, metropolitan area on Tuesday, spurred on by the hot, humid weather typical of July in the region. While sometimes it can cook up dangerous tornadoes, meteorologists around the nation’s capital reassured residents that the day's sighting of a funnel cloud was “harmless.”Photos posted on social media showed a wispy, winding cone of cloud extending from the bottom of the mighty storm clouds overhead. Many users tagged local weather stations with alarmed questions about the sighting.“WOW! Funnel cloud over the US Capitol,” meteorologist Matthew Cappucci tweeted. “Rest assured this is NOT tornadic - just a happy accident.”One social media user joked the funnel cloud was a “Scud bomb for sure,” alluding to the Soviet-built ballistic missile used against US forces by Iraq during the Gulf War.
americas
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111956625_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43493a603bd7f13f455508275f177d19.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tornado; funnel cloud; us capitol; washington dc
tornado; funnel cloud; us capitol; washington dc

Totally Not a Tornado: ‘Harmless’ Funnel Cloud Spotted Over US Capitol

21:03 GMT 25.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALEX EDELMANThe US Capitol on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC.
The US Capitol on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALEX EDELMAN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Washingtonians were mildly alarmed on Tuesday afternoon when a funnel cloud appeared in the skies over the US Capitol Building.
Severe storms swept through the Washington, DC, metropolitan area on Tuesday, spurred on by the hot, humid weather typical of July in the region. While sometimes it can cook up dangerous tornadoes, meteorologists around the nation’s capital reassured residents that the day's sighting of a funnel cloud was “harmless.”
Photos posted on social media showed a wispy, winding cone of cloud extending from the bottom of the mighty storm clouds overhead. Many users tagged local weather stations with alarmed questions about the sighting.
“WOW! Funnel cloud over the US Capitol,” meteorologist Matthew Cappucci tweeted. “Rest assured this is NOT tornadic - just a happy accident.”
One social media user joked the funnel cloud was a “Scud bomb for sure,” alluding to the Soviet-built ballistic missile used against US forces by Iraq during the Gulf War.

According to the US National Weather Service, a funnel cloud is a rotating column of air that extends from the base of a cloud, but does not touch the ground, so it is harmless at ground level.

The nation’s capital has experienced very real tornadoes in the past, however, including two twisters that cut their way across the city in July 2021.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала