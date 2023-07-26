https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/barbenheimer-opens-big-as-hollywood-strikes-rage-1112137202.html
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Thought Leader, PodcasterAngie Wong: JournalistThe show kicks off with Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media to discuss a possible Trump indictment.In the second half of the first hour, Mitch Roschelle, Media Commentator, Thought Leader, and Podcaster discusses the imminent strikes in the US economy.The second hour begins with journalist Angie Wong to talk about Hunter Biden's Delaware dealings.The show closes with hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussing the latest out of China.
Barbenheimer Opens Big as Hollywood Strikes Rage
04:54 GMT 26.07.2023 (Updated: 11:32 GMT 26.07.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Hollywood strike.
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Thought Leader, Podcaster
The show kicks off with Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media to discuss a possible Trump indictment.
In the second half of the first hour, Mitch Roschelle, Media Commentator, Thought Leader, and Podcaster discusses the imminent strikes in the US economy.
The second hour begins with journalist Angie Wong to talk about Hunter Biden's Delaware dealings.
The show closes with hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussing the latest out of China.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.