International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/barbenheimer-opens-big-as-hollywood-strikes-rage-1112137202.html
Barbenheimer Opens Big as Hollywood Strikes Rage
Barbenheimer Opens Big as Hollywood Strikes Rage
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Hollywood strike.
2023-07-26T04:54+0000
2023-07-26T11:32+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
donald trump's indictment
writers guild of america
strike
screen actors guild-american federation of television and radio artists (sag-aftra)
strike
hunter biden
delaware
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/19/1112137036_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9b50a82ffe4c467114b981178aa32ed1.jpg
Barbenheimer Opens Big as Hollywood Strikes Rage
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Hollywood strike.
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Thought Leader, PodcasterAngie Wong: JournalistThe show kicks off with Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media to discuss a possible Trump indictment.In the second half of the first hour, Mitch Roschelle, Media Commentator, Thought Leader, and Podcaster discusses the imminent strikes in the US economy.The second hour begins with journalist Angie Wong to talk about Hunter Biden's Delaware dealings.The show closes with hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussing the latest out of China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
delaware
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Manila Chan
Manila Chan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/19/1112137036_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9a580cff55eb3f0f11bad0ed4093ea78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, trump indictment, u.s. economy, biden's delaware dealings
the final countdown, trump indictment, u.s. economy, biden's delaware dealings

Barbenheimer Opens Big as Hollywood Strikes Rage

04:54 GMT 26.07.2023 (Updated: 11:32 GMT 26.07.2023)
The Final Countdown
Barbenheimer Opens Big as Hollywood Strikes Rage
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Hollywood strike.
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Thought Leader, Podcaster
Angie Wong: Journalist
The show kicks off with Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media to discuss a possible Trump indictment.
In the second half of the first hour, Mitch Roschelle, Media Commentator, Thought Leader, and Podcaster discusses the imminent strikes in the US economy.
The second hour begins with journalist Angie Wong to talk about Hunter Biden's Delaware dealings.
The show closes with hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussing the latest out of China.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала