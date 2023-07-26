https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/barbenheimer-opens-big-as-hollywood-strikes-rage-1112137202.html

Barbenheimer Opens Big as Hollywood Strikes Rage

On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Hollywood strike.

On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Hollywood strike.

Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Thought Leader, Podcaster
Angie Wong: Journalist

The show kicks off with Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media to discuss a possible Trump indictment.

In the second half of the first hour, Mitch Roschelle, Media Commentator, Thought Leader, and Podcaster discusses the imminent strikes in the US economy.

The second hour begins with journalist Angie Wong to talk about Hunter Biden's Delaware dealings.

The show closes with hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussing the latest out of China.

