The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining.
Bronny James Goes Into Cardiac Arrest, Drone Attack on Moscow, and The 'Climate Change Bomb' is Here
Bronny James Goes Into Cardiac Arrest, Drone Attack on Moscow, and The 'Climate Change Bomb' is Here
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bronny James suffering a cardiac arrest, and President Biden claiming to end cancer.
Bronny James Goes Into Cardiac Arrest, Drone Attack on Moscow, and The "Climate Change Bomb" is Here
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bronny James suffering a cardiac arrest, and President Biden claiming to end cancer.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | More Drone Attacks in Moscow, Sonja Revisits Mariupol, and People are More Skeptical Than Ever on UkraineCharles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | Joe Biden in 1988, The Biden Presidency is Considered Basically Dead, and Trumpism In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about her recent trip to Donbass, Mariupol is rebuilding, and the Western support for neo-Nazis. Sonja discussed the amazing restraint by President Putin and Poland threatening to take the territory of Ukraine. Sonja talked about the targeted strikes occurring in Odessa and Europeans are more affected by the war in Europe.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Charles Ortel about the crime wave affecting America, the once great cities in America, and how Joe Biden got his wealth. Charles talked about the need to enact laws to punish corruption and the weakness of the Biden administration. Charles commented on the plan B option for the Democrat party and the gains the Chinese have attained, during the Biden administration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Bronny James Goes Into Cardiac Arrest, Drone Attack on Moscow, and The 'Climate Change Bomb' is Here

04:14 GMT 26.07.2023 (Updated: 11:08 GMT 26.07.2023)
The Backstory
Bronny James Goes Into Cardiac Arrest, Drone Attack on Moscow, and The "Climate Change Bomb" is Here
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bronny James suffering a cardiac arrest, and President Biden claiming to end cancer.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | More Drone Attacks in Moscow, Sonja Revisits Mariupol, and People are More Skeptical Than Ever on Ukraine

Charles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | Joe Biden in 1988, The Biden Presidency is Considered Basically Dead, and Trumpism

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about her recent trip to Donbass, Mariupol is rebuilding, and the Western support for neo-Nazis. Sonja discussed the amazing restraint by President Putin and Poland threatening to take the territory of Ukraine. Sonja talked about the targeted strikes occurring in Odessa and Europeans are more affected by the war in Europe.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Charles Ortel about the crime wave affecting America, the once great cities in America, and how Joe Biden got his wealth. Charles talked about the need to enact laws to punish corruption and the weakness of the Biden administration. Charles commented on the plan B option for the Democrat party and the gains the Chinese have attained, during the Biden administration.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
