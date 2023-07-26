https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/crime-against-all-living-beings-climate-change-being-fueled-by-government-inaction-1112146584.html

‘Crime Against All Living Beings’: Climate Change Being Fueled by Government Inaction

The Director of Environmental Justice for New York Lawyers for the Public Interest joined Sputnik's Political Misfits to discuss the ongoing effects of climate change.

The blame for the effects of the current state of climate change must be placed at the feet of governments around the world who are not acting with urgency, Anthony Rogers Wright, the director of environmental justice at New York Lawyers For the Public Interest, told Sputnik.Wright joined Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Tuesday to discuss the record heat wave, massive wildfires and a rang of climate change effects.When asked about the wildfires in Greece and elsewhere around the world, Wright told hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte it is “unfortunately the new normal,” adding that climate change is a form of “slow violence” that doesn’t elicit the same urgency as terrorism attacks or other instances of immediate violence."As you just said, the Mediterranean, China, Africa, here in the United States, no one is safe. There is really no region in the world that is immune to this," he added.Massive wildfires are raging in Greece, causing tens of thousands of people to evacuate while similar wildfires raged in Italy and Algeria, where fires have killed at least 34 people. Wright fears this is just the beginning.Wright notes that it is our “slash, dig and burn economy” that is driven by fossil fuels and the infiltration of lobbyists into our government through Citizens United that encourages the continued destruction of our climate."That's an easy solution [switching to agriecological practices] but the reason it is not easy is because of Big Ag, and Citizen's United and politicians allowing themselves to be bought," he said.When asked by Kiriakou whether there are any feasible solutions governments could take that would have an impact, Wright pointed to agriculture as a possible “massive solution multiplier.” The environmentalist explained that by switching from industrial agriculture to agroecological practices, farming would not only be more sustainable but the healthy soil it promotes would trap greenhouse gasses and prevent flooding because healthy soil takes longer to become saturated.

