SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
France Eyes New Deal With Qatar on Supply of Rafale Fighter Jets - Reports
France Eyes New Deal With Qatar on Supply of Rafale Fighter Jets - Reports
26.07.2023
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080008330_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_fee7b0eecc0c4dafe0bccce66e887602.jpg
Doha may place an order for French fighter jets between 2024 and 2025, the report said. Qatar may also request that France modernize the 36 aircraft supplied in 2015 to the F4 standard. The intention was announced during the visit of French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu to Qatar on July 17, where he met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the "strengthening of strategic partnership," among other topics, the media reported. In 2015, Qatar and France struck a deal for the delivery of 24 Rafale aircraft worth 6.3 million euros ($6.96 million), with Doha having purchased another 12 fighters later. A French broadcaster reported earlier that French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation received ten times fewer orders in the first half of 2023 compared to the previous year. The company was expecting to receive more orders by the end of the year, when, among other things, the deal on the supply of 26 Rafale fighters to India is finalized.
France Eyes New Deal With Qatar on Supply of Rafale Fighter Jets - Reports

03:24 GMT 26.07.2023
French Navy Aeronavale Rafale M
French Navy Aeronavale Rafale M - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Sam Wise / French Navy Aeronavale Rafale M
PARIS (Sputnik) - France was planning to agree on another contract to deliver 24 Rafale fighter jets to Qatar after the supply of 36 aircraft in 2015, a French newspaper reported Tuesday, citing sources.
Doha may place an order for French fighter jets between 2024 and 2025, the report said. Qatar may also request that France modernize the 36 aircraft supplied in 2015 to the F4 standard.
The intention was announced during the visit of French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu to Qatar on July 17, where he met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the "strengthening of strategic partnership," among other topics, the media reported.
In 2015, Qatar and France struck a deal for the delivery of 24 Rafale aircraft worth 6.3 million euros ($6.96 million), with Doha having purchased another 12 fighters later.
A French broadcaster reported earlier that French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation received ten times fewer orders in the first half of 2023 compared to the previous year. The company was expecting to receive more orders by the end of the year, when, among other things, the deal on the supply of 26 Rafale fighters to India is finalized.
