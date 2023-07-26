https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/from-israel-to-us-mask-of-colonial-democracy-begins-to-slip-1112143161.html

US Congress Considers New Venezuela Legislation, The Reality of The Trinity Atomic Test, Twitter Changes Its Name To X

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jose Luis Granados Ceja, Staff writer and podcast host at Venezuelanalysis.com to discuss the proposed Venezuela Democracy Act in the US Congress and how it is a response to pressures on the US government to remove sanctions on Venezuela, how the US would be able to enforce this extraterritorial law through the sanctions regime and this bill’s importance considering Venezuela’s upcoming presidential elections, and why US politicians are so interested in maintaining the US sanctions regime on Venezuela.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Mello, Executive Director of the Los Alamos Study Group in Albuquerque, New Mexico to discuss a new study documenting the spread of nuclear fallout resulting from the Trinity atomic bomb test across all of North America, how political considerations led to the rushing of the test and put people who lived in the area of the test in danger, how this connects to the recent release of the film "Oppenheimer" and what the movie misses about the geopolitical purpose behind the creation and use of nuclear weapons, and how the struggle for nuclear disarmament connects to other struggles.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss Twitter’s transition to "X" and why Elon Musk’s attempt to create an “everything” app is not new, the use of artificial intelligence by the New York City subway to track fare evasion in its system, and how restrictions imposed in the US and the EU expose the ways in which governments attempt to control social media.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss ongoing protests in Israel against the judicial overhaul pushed by the Netanyahu government and the juxtaposition between the reaction to that effort and Israel's treatment of Palestinians, state legislators in Alabama refusing to create a second Black-majority congressional district despite a recent Supreme Court ruling which found that the state’s rejected map diluted the power of Black voters, and the planned release of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear site into the Pacific Ocean and what effect that will have on the environment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

