Israel Aid Questioned, Crypto Bribery, Record Heat

JP Morgan is accused of covering up ongoing links with Jeffrey Epstein, and a group of Epstein survivors prepares to sue the FBI.

2023-07-26T04:34+0000

Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers Wright discusses record-breaking heat affecting the globe, a possible third indictment of former President Donald Trump, whether Trump’s legal problems are affecting him on the campaign trail, and how the campaigns of his competitors are shaping up.Human rights activist and author Miko Peled discusses tensions across Israeli society as the Israeli parliament passes a judicial reform into law, whether demonstrations will last against an unpopular government, the possibility of a general strike across Israel, why the killing of Palestinians is not mobilizing Israeli masses, the questioning of US aid to Israel by high-ranking US officials, and the state of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s health.Managing Editor of the CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov discusses the Biden administration’s dedication to occupying and attacking Syria; how the Syrian people are being affected by the conflict the US is perpetuating; how US media fails the public in its presentation of North Korea policy; how concerned to be about tensions between Poland, Russia and Belarus; and why American lawmakers can vote on topics that profit them.Software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky discusses OpenAI’s rollout of a cryptocurrency, why we should be concerned about Silicon Valley billionaires collecting retina scans, the state of cryptocurrencies as public trust in them falters, and a lawsuit alleging social media addiction is harming schools.The Misfits also discuss COVID-19 and cardiac arrest, the bite histories of the president’s dogs, and a tentative agreement reached between the Teamsters union and United Parcel Service.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

