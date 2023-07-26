https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/nato-stands-no-chance-against-russia-1112153812.html
NATO Stands No Chance Against Russia
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with military analyst Andrei Martyanov about the counteroffensive, the prospect of a NATO-Russia naval showdown, and the “network-centric warfare”.
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with military analyst Andrei Martyanov about the Ukrainian counteroffensive’s new strategy, the prospect of a NATO-Russia naval showdown, and the Russian military’s improved “network-centric warfare” capabilities.
"Today with the modern technology, a Russian defense national command and control center in Moscow can actually get a video feed from some private on the ground in the Donbass," Andrei Martyanov said. "And then they also receive these immense datasets, immense stream of information that can be used for reconnaissance and targeting."
"Today with the modern technology, a Russian defense national command and control center in Moscow can actually get a video feed from some private on the ground in the Donbass," Andrei Martyanov said. "And then they also receive these immense datasets, immense stream of information that can be used for reconnaissance and targeting.”
