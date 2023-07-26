https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/nato-stands-no-chance-against-russia-1112153812.html

NATO Stands No Chance Against Russia

In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with military analyst Andrei Martyanov about the counteroffensive, the prospect of a NATO-Russia naval showdown, and the “network-centric warfare”.

NATO Stands No Chance Against Russia In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with military analyst Andrei Martyanov about the Ukrainian counteroffensive’s new strategy, the prospect of a NATO-Russia naval showdown, and the Russian military’s improved “network-centric warfare” capabilities.

"Today with the modern technology, a Russian defense national command and control center in Moscow can actually get a video feed from some private on the ground in the Donbass," Andrei Martyanov said. "And then they also receive these immense datasets, immense stream of information that can be used for reconnaissance and targeting.”We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

