Organization of Islamic Cooperation to Meet on July 31 Over Quran Desecration - Tehran

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will discuss Quran desecration during their next foreign ministers' meeting on July 31.

Earlier this week, Iraq invited the OIC to hold an emergency foreign ministers' meeting in Baghdad to discuss Quran-burning actions in Europe. On Tuesday, members of the Danish Patriots extremist group held a Quran-burning rally outside the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen. US media reported that five members of the group also set a Quran on fire near the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen. On Monday, members of the Danish Patriots extremist group set fire to a copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen after protesters had done the same thing last Friday. The action was broadcast on social media, with the Danish government later condemning it as a provocation. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen said Tuesday that he discussed the Quran-burning incident with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, over the phone, having reiterated Denmark's "condemnation of these shameful acts carried out by few individuals" and "emphasized that all protests must remain peaceful." The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Ankara condemned the Quran desecration in Denmark, adding that the "fact that the Danish authorities persistently turn a blind eye to these attacks and provide protection to these provocations shows that they do not realize what terrible consequences they can lead to," and urged Copenhagen to take measures to prevent these actions in the future. Last week, the Swedish police gave Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika the go-ahead to stage yet another Quran-burning protest. A previous act in June sparked outrage in many Muslim countries. Hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ahead of Momika's action, which took place last Thursday in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. In the end, the 37-year-old stepped on his copy of the Quran but did not burn it. On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which a Quran was burned after the Swedish police authorized the demonstration. At the time, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate." A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January, when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.

