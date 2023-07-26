https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/photo-nasa-releases-stunning-image-of-newborn-binary-star-system-1112168070.html

Photo: NASA Releases Stunning Image of Newborn Binary Star System

Photo: NASA Releases Stunning Image of Newborn Binary Star System

The latest stunning image snapped by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shows a pair of stars still in the process of formation.

2023-07-26T21:30+0000

2023-07-26T21:30+0000

2023-07-26T21:27+0000

beyond politics

james webb space telescope (jwst)

nasa

space

star

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112167892_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_cf2173ac161e97ea3c8b07e0fa9f3506.png

The two protostars are known as Herbig-Haro 46/47, a designation for glowing nebulae like those seen in the image that derives their names from the two astronomers who first described them in the 1940s: George Herbig and Guillermo Haro.HH46/47 are about 1,470 light-years from Earth and are only a few thousand years old - infants in the timespan of the universe. The duo are indecipherable in the photo: both are enveloped in the glowing gas cloud that gave birth to them and which they will continue to consume as they grow and mature. Eventually, following a process that will take millions of years, their solar system will be as dust-free as our own, possibly with planets coalescing out of some of the dust and debris.Much like human infants, these baby stars have the tendency to eat too much at once and then throw some of it back up.According to the US space agency, the entire image was captured using only infrared light, which is electromagnetic radiation emitted during heat transfer. It was originally received by NASA scientists in black-and-white, with the colors added to enhance the frame and get further scientific information from it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/astronomers-discover-potential-new-type-of-star-emitting-powerful-intermittent-radio-bursts-1112050753.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

webb telescope; binary star system; jwst; nasa; astronomy