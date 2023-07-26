https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/putin-meets-with-african-delegations-on-eve-of-russia-africa-summit-1112150313.html
Putin Meets With Delegation From Ethiopia on Eve of Russia-Africa Summit
Putin Meets With Delegation From Ethiopia on Eve of Russia-Africa Summit
The second Russia-Africa Summit and Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum will kick off in St. Petersburg on Thursday and run over two days. Representatives of at least 49 of Africa's 54 countries, including heads of state and government, are expected to attend.
2023-07-26T13:17+0000
2023-07-26T13:17+0000
2023-07-26T13:20+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
second russia-africa summit
russia-africa summit 2023
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112149654_0:0:3044:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_f4d0f55b8e5498713b81d11fdb3bc72c.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with members of African delegations who have arrived in Russia to take part in the Russia-Africa Summit and Forum.Officials and diplomats from a number of African countries have announced plans to sign major new agreements with Russia related to food security, technology, trade and investment cooperation, security cooperation, and more.The Russia-Africa Summit format was created in 2018, with the first summit held in October 2019 in the Russian city of Sochi.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112149654_123:0:2854:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59ccb635550a86f140f4d665e457ddb9.jpg
Putin holds meetings with representatives of African delegations ahead of Russia-Africa Summit
Putin holds meetings with representatives of African delegations ahead of Russia-Africa Summit
2023-07-26T13:17+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, africa, summit, meetings, delegations, vladimir putin
russia, africa, summit, meetings, delegations, vladimir putin
Putin Meets With Delegation From Ethiopia on Eve of Russia-Africa Summit
13:17 GMT 26.07.2023 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 26.07.2023)
The second Russia-Africa Summit and Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum will kick off in St. Petersburg on Thursday and run over two days. Representatives of at least 49 of Africa's 54 countries, including heads of state and government, are expected to attend.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with members of African delegations who have arrived in Russia to take part in the Russia-Africa Summit and Forum.
Officials and diplomats from a number of African countries have announced plans to sign major new agreements with Russia related to food security, technology, trade and investment cooperation, security cooperation, and more.
The Russia-Africa Summit format was created in 2018, with the first summit held in
October 2019 in the Russian city of Sochi.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!