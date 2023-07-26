Putin Meets With Delegation From Ethiopia on Eve of Russia-Africa Summit

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/putin-meets-with-african-delegations-on-eve-of-russia-africa-summit-1112150313.html

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum will kick off in St. Petersburg on Thursday and run over two days. Representatives of at least 49 of Africa's 54 countries, including heads of state and government, are expected to attend.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with members of African delegations who have arrived in Russia to take part in the Russia-Africa Summit and Forum.Officials and diplomats from a number of African countries have announced plans to sign major new agreements with Russia related to food security, technology, trade and investment cooperation, security cooperation, and more.The Russia-Africa Summit format was created in 2018, with the first summit held in October 2019 in the Russian city of Sochi.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

