Putin Meets With BRICS Development Bank's President
Putin Meets With BRICS Development Bank's President
Moscow is gearing up for the much-anticipated BRICS summit in South Africa next month, with the bloc widely expected to announce a new currency which some observers say could give the US dollar a run for its money as the world reserve currency.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with BRICS' New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.This the first time that the former Brazilian president, who was appointed as the bank's president in March, will be meeting with the Russian leader in her new capacity. Putin last met with Rousseff during the BRICS Summit in Ufa, Russia in 2015. The Kremlin did not provide any additional details on the subject matter of Wednesday's discussions.Watch Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with BRICS' New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
This the first time that the former Brazilian president, who was appointed as the bank's president in March, will be meeting with the Russian leader in her new capacity. Putin last met with Rousseff during the BRICS Summit in Ufa, Russia in 2015. The Kremlin did not provide any additional details on the subject matter of Wednesday's discussions.
Watch Sputnik's live feed to find out more.